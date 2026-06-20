The 2025-26 league season boils down to 80 minutes at Twickenham. Who will come out on top?

Watch Northampton Saints v Exeter Chiefs as two giants of English rugby head to Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, to contest the Gallagher PREM 2025-26 final.

This guide explains how you can follow today’s game from anywhere in the world, including details of how UK fans can watch Gallagher PREM final live streams for free. We’ll also tell you how you can use a VPN to take your Northampton v Exeter free stream with you if you’re overseas this weekend.

Northampton Saints v Exeter Chiefs: In brief

Can I watch the Gallagher PREM final for free?

Yes! Viewers in the UK can watch Northampton Saints v Exeter Chiefs live streams on for FREE on the ITVX streaming service. The match is also available on terrestrial channel ITV4.

Pre-match build-up gets underway at 2.30pm BST, ahead of the 3.00pm kick-off.

There’s also a free viewing option for rugby fans in France, where Janusport is showing PREM Rugby final live streams on its Twitch and YouTube channels.

Away from home this weekend? With a good VPN you can watch your usual TV services from abroad. We explain how it works below.

Stream Northampton Saints v Exeter Chiefs from anywhere

Being overseas right now doesn’t mean you have to miss the grand finale of the Gallagher PREM season. By using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) to change your IP address, you can avoid geo-blocking restrictions and stream your usual Northampton Saints v Exeter Chiefs live stream as if you were back at home. The tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide both rate NordVPN as world number one, thanks to its table-topping ability to unblock streaming services, as well as its top-notch security features. Save up to 75% on NordVPN!

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Other Gallagher PREM final live streaming options

United Kingdom: Today’s final is also available on pay TV service TNT Sports . Subscriptions are available through TV providers Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media , and on the UK’s new HBO Max platform.

Today’s final is also available on pay TV service . Subscriptions are available through TV providers Ireland: TNT Sports also has rights to the Northampton Saints v Exeter Chiefs live stream in Ireland. TNT Sports is available through Sky, Now, EE, Virgin Media and Vodafone – check your provider for price details.

TNT Sports also has rights to the Northampton Saints v Exeter Chiefs live stream in Ireland. TNT Sports is available through Sky, Now, EE, Virgin Media and Vodafone – check your provider for price details. United States: US-based rugby fans can watch the Gallagher PREM final on FloRugby. A monthly FloRugby subscription costs $39.99, but it’s much cheaper if you pay for a whole year up front – an annual subscription costs $155.88, which works out at just $12.99 per month. The big match kicks off at 10.00am EDT/7.00am PDT this morning.

US-based rugby fans can watch the Gallagher PREM final on FloRugby. Australia: Down Under? Subscription service Stan Sport is showing the Gallagher PREM final live stream ad-free. It costs $20 per month to add Stan Sport to your base Stan plan, for which prices start at $12 per month. Kick-off is 12.00am AEST tonight, so grab some beers and settle in for a late one.

Down Under? Subscription service Stan Sport is showing the Gallagher PREM final live stream ad-free. It costs $20 per month to add Stan Sport to your base Stan plan, for which prices start at $12 per month. Kick-off is 12.00am AEST tonight, so grab some beers and settle in for a late one. New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ is the place to go for Northampton Saints v Exeter Chiefs live streams in New Zealand. Subscriptions to Sky Sport Now start at $54.99 per month, but day passes are also available for $29.99. The game doesn’t get underway until 2.00am NZST, but this one has got to be worth staying up for.

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