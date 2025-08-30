Can Scotland secure their place in the quarter-finals?

Watch Scotland v Fiji as the Scots try to build on a dominant victory against Wales to secure their place in the Women’s Rugby World Cup quarter-finals.

– Date: Saturday 30 August, 2025

– Kick-off time: 2.45pm BST (local) / 9.45am ET

– FREE STREAMS: BBC iPlayer (UK), TG4 (Ireland), Fiji One (Fiji)

– Other TV channels: Paramount+ (US), Stan Sport (Australia), SuperSport (South Africa)

Scotland couldn’t have dreamt of a better start to the tournament. Many predictions suggested their opening fixture against Wales was too tight to call, but the Scots’ 38-8 victory turned out to be a truly one-sided affair – particularly welcome for the players given their ongoing contract dispute with the Scottish Rugby Union. Head coach Bryan Easson (set to leave his role at the end of the tournament) has made one change to the starting XV, with Elis Martin coming in for Lana Skeldon at hooker.

Fiji had a much harder day at the office, losing 65-7 to Canada, one of the tournament favourites. Head coach Ioan Cunningham has made four changes to his starting XV (three of them in the backs), and Scotland will be well aware of the southern hemisphere side’s attacking threat after the try they scored last week. They also know that a win should ensure their progression to the next round – something they’ll want to get wrapped up with the mighty Canada their opposition next weekend.

This in-depth guide explains where to find live streams and TV channels for Saturday’s game wherever you are in the world – as well as details of how you can use a VPN to follow the action if you’re away from home. Scroll down to the end of the article for the line-ups and officials.

Watch Scotland v Fiji live streams FOR FREE in the UK

You can watch Scotland v Fiji live streams for FREE on BBC iPlayer in the UK. The service is free to use but an up-to-date TV Licence is a legal requirement to stream live television in the UK. You also need to complete a simple registration to watch iPlayer.

This Women’s Rugby World Cup fixture is also free-to-air on terrestrial channel BBC Two, and kicks off at 2.45pm on Saturday afternoon. Coverage starts at 2.15pm BST.

You can still watch your usual service if you’re outside the UK this weekend with the help of a good VPN. More information on that below…

Stream Scotland v Fiji from anywhere

Most streaming services are geo-blocked, meaning you can’t use them outside your home country. This doesn’t have to be a problem for the globetrotting sports fan, however. A handy piece of software called a VPN (or Virtual Private Network, to give its full title) can help you tune in as if you were enjoying the match back at home.

How do VPNs accomplish this act of sorcery? They have the clever ability to change the IP address of your laptop, smartphone or tablet, making the device appear to be in another country. The result? You can use your usual streamer to watch as you would back home. Good VPNs are also a safe and convenient way to improve your online security.

Sky Sport NZ has the rights to Scotland v Fiji live streams in New Zealand. The match kicks off at 1.45am NZST in the early hours of Sunday morning.

You can subscribe to Sky Sport Now from $54.99 per month or $549.99 per year (equivalent to $45.83 per month). Day passes are also available for $29.99.

Scotland v Fiji line-ups and officials

Scotland

Chloe Rollie, Rhona Lloyd, Emma Orr, Lisa Thomson, Francesca McGhie, Helen Nelson, Leia Brebner-Holden; Leah Bartlett, Elis Martin, Elliann Clarke, Emma Wassell, Sarah Bonar, Rachel Malcolm (captain), Rachel McLachlan, Evie Gallagher

Replacements:

Molly Wright, Anne Young, Lisa Cockburn, Adelle Ferrie, Eva Donaldson, Alex Stewart, Caity Mattinson, Beth Blacklock

Fiji

Litiana Vueti, Alowesi Nakoci, Verenaisi Ditavutu, Josifini Neihamu, Michella’e Brigid Stolz, Salanieta Kinita, Setaita Railumu; Loraini Senivutu, Bitila Tawake, Vika Matarugu, Jade Coates, Mereoni Nakesa, Nunia Daunimoala, Alfreda Fisher (captain), Manuqalo Komaitai

Replacements:

Keleni Marawa, Karalaini Naisewa, Tiana Robanakadavu, Carletta Yee, Sulita Waisega, Kolora Lomani, Kelerayani Luvu, Adi Salote Nailolo

Italy’s Lauren Jenner will referee the match, assisted by Holly Wood of England and Amelia Luciano of the United States. Australia’s Rachel Horton is the TMO.

