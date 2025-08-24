Brazil make their Women's Rugby World Cup finals debut against Springbok Women in Northampton.

– Date: Sunday 24 August, 2025

– Kick-off time: 2.45pm BST (local) / 2.45pm SAST / 9.45am ET

– FREE STREAMS: BBC iPlayer (UK)

– Other TV channels: Supersport (South Africa), Paramount+ (US), Stan Sport (Australia)

This in-depth guide explains where to find live streams and TV channels for this weekend’s game wherever you are in the world – as well as details of how you can use a VPN to follow the action if you’re away from home.

Watch South Africa v Brazil live streams FOR FREE in the UK

You can watch South Africa v Brazil live streams for FREE on BBC iPlayer in the UK. The service is free to use but an up-to-date TV Licence is a legal requirement to stream live television in the UK. You also need to complete a simple registration to use iPlayer.

This Women’s Rugby World Cup fixture kicks off at 2.45pm on Sunday afternoon.

You can still watch your usual service if you’re outside the UK this weekend with the help of a good VPN. More information on that below…

Stream South Africa v Brazil from anywhere

Most streaming services are geo-blocked, meaning you can’t use them outside your home country. This doesn’t have to be a problem for the globetrotting sports fan, however. A handy piece of software called a VPN (or Virtual Private Network, if brevity’s not your thing) can help you tune in as if you were enjoying the match on your own sofa.

How do VPNs do this? They have the clever ability to change the IP address of your laptop, smartphone or tablet, making the device appear to be in another country. This means you can use your usual streamer to watch as you would back home. Good VPNs are also a safe and convenient way to improve your online security.

SuperSport has the South African rights to the Women's Rugby World Cup. Springbok Women get their 2025 campaign underway at 3.45pm SAST on Sunday. There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream. Stream the game in the United States South Africa v Brazil live streams will be available on Paramount+ in the United States. Paramount+ subscriptions start at $7.99 per month ($59.99 per year) for the Essential package, $12.99 per month ($119.99 per year) for Premium. New subscribers can also test the water with a week-long free trial. Kick-off is at 9.45am ET / 6.45am PT on Sunday morning. How to watch in Australia Streaming service Stan Sport will be showing South Africa v Brazil live streams ad-free in Australia. It costs $15 per month to add Stan Sport to your usual Stan plan. This game kicks off at 11.45pm AEST on Sunday night. South Africa v Brazil live streams in New Zealand

Sky Sport NZ has the rights to South Africa v Brazil live streams in New Zealand. The match kicks off at 1.45am NZST in the early hours of Monday morning.

You can subscribe to Sky Sport Now from $54.99 per month or $549.99 per year (equivalent to $45.83 per month). Day passes are also available for $29.99.

