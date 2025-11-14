Eddie Jones’ Brave Blossoms head to the Principality Stadium in a must-win encounter for Wales

Watch Wales v Japan on Saturday, in a match that could have a massive bearing on December’s draw for the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

These sides are ranked 12th and 13th in the world rankings and, with 12th spot enough to secure a place in the second pot of seeds, both sides will be desperate to lay down a marker. But with Wales on a run of just one win in 20 – against, coincidentally, Saturday’s visitors – there’s no guarantee of the home victory supporters would once have taken for granted.

Rugby World’s in-depth guide brings you all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch Wales v Japan online or on TV, with a VPN if you’re travelling overseas.

Read more: For details of other Quilter Nations Series matches, we have a guide to watching the Autumn Internationals around the world.

Wales v Japan: Essential information

– Date: Saturday 15 November 2025

– Kick-off time: 5.40pm GMT (local) / 12.40pm ET / 4.40am AEDT (Sunday)

– FREE STREAMS: BBC iPlayer / S4C Clic (UK)

– TV & Streaming: TNT Sports / Discovery+ (UK & Ireland) / Peacock (US) / Stan Sport (Australia)

– Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN’s Black Friday deal

Watch Wales v Japan in the UK

As with all of Wales’ home games this autumn, Wales v Japan is available to watch for free (with Welsh commentary only) on the BBC iPlayer streaming service as well as S4C Clic and the S4C TV channel. Coverage starts at 5.30pm GMT ahead of the 5.40pm kick-off.

If you want to watch the match in English you’ll need to head to TNT Sports, where the match is available on both the TNT Sports 1 TV channel and the Discovery+ streaming platform (£30.99 per month).

Going to be away from home this weekend? A VPN can help you watch your usual streaming services, even when you’re overseas. You can learn more below…

Worldwide streaming options for Wales v Japan

United States: US-based rugby fans can watch every Autumn Nations Series match on NBC’s Kick-off is 12.40pm ET / 9.40am PT on Saturday. You’ll need to sign up for either the Premium service ( $10.99 per month ) or Premium Plus ($16.99 per month). Both services get you access to the rest of the Autumn Nations Series, Premier League soccer, and a selection of top movies and TV shows. Peacock streaming service.

US-based rugby fans can watch every Autumn Nations Series match on NBC’s South Africa: SuperSport

Australia: Fans in Oz can watch Wales v Japan and all the other Quilter Nations Series games on Stan Sport

Fans in Oz can watch Wales v Japan and all the other Quilter Nations Series games on New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ is showing Wales v Japan in New Zealand. Subscriptions to Sky Sport Now are available from $54.99 per month, but day passes are available for $29.99. The game kicks off at 6.40am NZDT on Sunday morning.

Watch Wales v Japan from anywhere

Travelling overseas this weekend? The good news is that you don’t need to miss out on your usual Wales v Japan live stream. By using a VPN (or Virtual Private Network), you can avoid the geo-blocking restrictions that might otherwise get in the way of watching your usual TV services when you’re away from home.

This is because VPNs have the useful ability to change your IP address, making your laptop, smartphone or tablet appear to be back home. This means you can still tune into the Principality Stadium clash, even if you’re thousands of miles away from your sitting room.

The tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide reckon that NordVPN is currently the best VPN available, thanks to its top-notch streaming and security features. You also get the peace of mind of a 30-day money-back guarantee, and a great deal this Black Friday…

NordVPN Black Friday deal

– 77% off + 3 months FREE

– Unblocks Peacock, Discovery+

Rugby World readers can take advantage of an amazing NordVPN deal throughout the Autumn Nations Series. In this Black Friday promotion, you’ll get up to 77% off two year plans, plus an extra three months thrown in for free. View Deal

