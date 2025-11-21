Can Wales beat the All Blacks for the first time since 1953?

Watch Wales v New Zealand as the All Blacks head to Cardiff for their final match of 2025.

The Welsh win over Japan last weekend was their first home victory in over two years, while New Zealand went down to England at Twickenham. The All Blacks will still go into the match as massive favourites, however, with 10 places separating the two teams in the world rankings.

This guide will tell you everything you need to know to watch this Principality Stadium encounter, featuring details of television channels and streaming options around the world – including details of how fans in the UK can watch Wales v New Zealand live streams for free. We also explain how you can use a VPN to watch your usual TV services from abroad.

Wales v New Zealand: Key information

How to watch Wales v New Zealand for FREE

All of Wales’ games in the Quilter Nations Series are available to watch for free (with Welsh commentary only) on the BBC iPlayer streaming service as well as S4C Clic and the S4C TV channel. Coverage starts at 2.30pm GMT ahead of the 3.10pm kick-off. If you want to watch the match in English you’ll need to head to TNT Sports, where the match is available on both the TNT Sports 1 TV channel and the Discovery+ streaming platform (£30.99 per month). Want a crafty way to get watch Wales v All Blacks for free with English commentary? Sync up BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 2 on BBC Sounds. More here: I’ll be watching Wales play the All Blacks for free on Welsh TV with English radio commentary – it works surprisingly well Stream Wales v All Blacks in New Zealand Fans in New Zealand who want to see if their team can bounce back from last weekend’s defeat to England can watch the match on Sky Sport NZ. You can subscribe to Sky Sport Now from $54.99 per month, but day passes are available for $29.99. This also gets you access to Six Nations rugby, Premier League soccer and loads more. The only downside is the kick-off time, as Wales v New Zealand kicks off at 4.10am NZDT in the early hours of Sunday morning. Going to be away from home this weekend? A VPN can help you watch your usual streaming services, even when you’re overseas. You can learn more below… Wales v New Zealand live streams in the United States The Peacock streaming service has shown every Autumn Nations Series match this November, and they’re not going to stop for Wales v New Zealand. Kick-off is 10.10am ET / 7.10am PT on Saturday morning. You’ll need a subscription to either the Premium service ($10.99 per month) or Premium Plus ($16.99 per month) to watch the rugby. Both options also offer Premier League soccer, and loads of blockbuster movies and TV shows. Watch Wales v All Blacks in South Africa SuperSport (which is available via DStv or streaming) is the place to go for a Wales v New Zealand live stream in South Africa. This game kicks off at 5.10pm SAST on Saturday evening.

Stream Wales v New Zealand in Australia Stan Sport is showing Wales v New Zealand live streams ad-free, though you’ll have to stay late to tune into this one as kick-off is 2.10am on Sunday morning. It costs AU$20 a month to add Stan Sport to a general Stan plan (AU$12 a month).

Watch Wales v New Zealand from anywhere

Rugby fans travelling overseas right now have no need to worry about missing out on all the Autumn Internationals fun. Although geo-blocking restrictions can get in the way of watching your usual streamers when you’re away from home, a good VPN (or Virtual Private Network) allows you to take your favourite sporting action with you.

How can a VPN help? These neat pieces of software have the ability to change your IP address, allowing your laptop, smartphone or tablet to appear to be back home. This means you can tune into the big match, even when your actual TV is thousands of miles away at home. A good VPN will also improve your online security, which is great for peace of mind if you’ve had to log in to an unfamiliar Wi-Fi connection in a bar or hotel.

There are plenty of VPNs out there, but the tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide both believe that NordVPN is the best you can buy, thanks to its top-notch streaming and security features. Still undecided? You also get a 30-day money-back guarantee, and a great deal this Black Friday…

