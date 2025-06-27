The Lions skipper Maro Itoje is not part of Andy Farrell's side to play the Western Force in Perth

He is the captain of the full tour but why is Maro Itoje not playing for the British & Irish Lions against Western Force?

The England and Saracens second-row is the skipper of the squad and is expected to start in the test series against Australia later in the tour.

However, Itoje will be missing from the Western Force game as coach Andy Farrell rotates his side to give the wider squad game time.

Scotland’s Scott Cummings will start alongside Ireland and Leinster lock Joe McCarthy with second-row cover provided by Ollie Chessum on the bench.

Itoje’s lock partner from last weekend’s defeat to Argentina, Tadhg Beirne, retains his place in the side, albeit shifting to flanker.

Captaincy duty will fall to Ireland hooker Dan Sheehan as he also makes his debut for the Lions.

Why did Andy Farrell decide to leave Maro Itoje out?