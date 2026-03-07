Why is Tom Curry not playing for England in the Six Nations?

The dynamic flanker was due to start against Italy but misses out due to a late injury

England flanker Tom Curry was planning on playing his 66th Test for England against Italy in the Six Nations.

Steve Borthwick had named Curry to start at openside in Rome following England’s defeat to Ireland two weeks ago.

However an injury in the warm-up forced the head coach into a last-minute change.

Read more: How to watch England v Italy anywhere in the world…

Curry was seen limping off the field after a mauling warm-up drill on the Stadio Olimpico pitch. The flanker was visibly distressed as he left the pitch.

Broadcasters ITV then reported that Curry had been withdrawn from the starting line-up due to the knock.

Curry was replaced by Bath Rugby back-row Sam Underhill, who had been named as a replacement. On to the bench came Harlequins forward Chandler Cunningham-South.

The last-minute change was the latest issue for Borthwick who had already named nine changes to the side that suffered a record home defeat to Ireland two weeks ago.

Poor results against Ireland and Scotland had forced the coaching staff’s hand into making a series of changes which included the likes of Cadan Murley, Seb Atkinson and Elliot Daly all coming in the starting line-up.

Italy are targeting a first-ever win over England. The two sides have met on 32 occasions previously with England winning on every occasion.

England are the only team Italy are yet to beat in the Six Nations.

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.