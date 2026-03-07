Can the Azzurri secure a first ever victory over the misfiring visitors?

Watch Italy v England as the Azzurri host an England side desperate to get their 2026 Men’s Six Nations campaign back on track.

Not so long ago, this match would have been considered a banker for Steve Borthwick’s team. England have never lost to Italy and usually run out comfortable winners, whether they’re playing in Rome or London. This year, however, is different.

The optimism created by England’s 12-match winning run has now evaporated following comprehensive defeats to Scotland and Ireland. With a final day fixture against a rampant France still to come, the side need a win in Rome to ensure they avoid their worst-ever championship finish. The problem is, Italy are currently looking as competitive as they ever have during their quarter-century in the tournament.

You can watch Italy v England live streams for free in the UK, Ireland, France and Italy. Read on to find out how to tune in the game, wherever you are on planet Earth.

Stream Italy v England from anywhere

Being abroad today doesn’t have to ruin your rugby viewing plans. Using a VPN is a smart way to avoid the geo-blocking restrictions.

There are plenty of good VPNs you can buy, but the tech experts at TechRadar reckon Surfshark is one of the best on the market.

Can I watch Italy v England for free?

Yes, there are several free streams for the final Six Nations match of round 4, including: United Kingdom: Italy v England is available on both terrestrial channel ITV1 and the ITVX streaming service. Both options are free to use but remember that you need a current TV Licence to watch/stream live television in the UK. ITV coverage starts at 3.35pm GMT ahead of the 4.40pm kick-off this afternoon.

Italy v England is available on both terrestrial channel ITV1 and the ITVX streaming service. Both options are but remember that you need a current TV Licence to watch/stream live television in the UK. ITV coverage starts at 3.35pm GMT ahead of the 4.40pm kick-off this afternoon. Ireland: Rugby fans in Ireland can watch this Rome clash for free via Virgin Media Play. You can stream through the app or the in-browser player. You can also tune into the match for free on terrestrial channel Virgin Media One. Pre-match build-up starts at 4.25pm GMT, with the game getting underway at 4.40pm.

Rugby fans in Ireland can watch this Rome clash for free via Virgin Media Play. You can stream through the app or the in-browser player. You can also tune into the match for free on terrestrial channel Virgin Media One. Pre-match build-up starts at 4.25pm GMT, with the game getting underway at 4.40pm. France: Ireland v Wales live streams are available for free on both TF1 and the TF1+ streaming service in France. Coverage starts at 5.30pm CET, with kick-off at 5.40pm.

Ireland v Wales live streams are available on both TF1 and the TF1+ streaming service in France. Coverage starts at 5.30pm CET, with kick-off at 5.40pm. Italy: All Italy matches in this season’s Men’s Six Nations are available for free via TV8 in Italy. Travelling overseas this weekend? Residents of the UK, Ireland and France can still watch their usual free streaming service with the help of a good VPN. Keep reading to find out more… Read more: How to listen to the Six Nations: Radio commentary guide and BBC Sounds coverage More international streaming options for Italy v England United States: A subscription to NBC’s Peacock Premium streaming service will get you access to all of this season’s Men’s Six Nations matches (including this Italy v England live stream), and will cost you $10.99 per month. Kick-off is 11.40am ET / 8.40am PT this morning.

A subscription to NBC’s Peacock Premium streaming service will get you access to all of this season’s Men’s Six Nations matches (including this Italy v England live stream), and will cost you $10.99 per month. Kick-off is 11.40am ET / 8.40am PT this morning. Australia: Stan Sport is the place to go for Italy v England live streams down under. You’ll need a $20 per month Stan Sport plan (in addition to your base Stan subscription) to tune in, though the timing is antisocial for this one – kick-off is at 3.40am AEDT on Sunday morning.

is the place to go for Italy v England live streams down under. You’ll need a $20 per month Stan Sport plan (in addition to your base Stan subscription) to tune in, though the timing is antisocial for this one – kick-off is at 3.40am AEDT on Sunday morning. New Zealand: In New Zealand, Italy v England is on Sky Sport, which costs $54.99 per month for a streaming subscription. Kick-off is 5.40am NZDT on Sunday morning, so get that alarm set now.

In New Zealand, Italy v England is on Sky Sport, which costs $54.99 per month for a streaming subscription. Kick-off is 5.40am NZDT on Sunday morning, so get that alarm set now. South Africa: SuperSport will be your destination for Italy v England live streams in South Africa, and is available via DStv and streaming. The match gets underway at 6.40pm SAST this evening.

Check out our full guide to how to watch Six Nations 2026 for broadcasters around the world.

