The French top-flight will be decided this weekend as Toulouse face Montpellier but who will come out on top?

Toulouse take on Montpellier in the Top 14 final on Saturday to decide who will be crowned French champions of the 2025/26 season.

It is fair to say Toulouse will be the favourites to lift the trophy after they absolutely obliterated Racing 92 in 71-17 in their semi-final. But Montpellier are not a team to be underestimated after they got past Stade Francais 25-15 in their play-off.

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The final feels like it has the right clubs involved too with Toulouse and Montpellier finishing first and second in the table after the regular season matches were over.

The culmination of the season will take place at the iconic Stade de France where the atmosphere has been electric over the last few years.

Below fans can read predictions of how the final may go down, plus details on when the final will take place and who will line up for each team.

Toulouse v Montpellier Top 14 final 2026 predictions

Montpellier come into the Top 14 final on an incredible 11-game winning streak stretching back until late March.

In that time, the Occatanie side surged to second in the league and even took a dominant EPCR Challenge Cup title against Ulster.

And who was the last side to defeat Montpellier? That’s right, it was Stade Toulousain in the league.

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We predict a repeat of that final defeat for Montpellier. Yes, they are the form side but Toulouse have won the last three titles.

The likes of Jack Willis, Antoine Dupont and Julian Marchand are veterans of winning league titles at the Stade de France and will prove to overwhelming once more.

Then there is Toulouse’s bench. Packed with established internationals, including a returning Thomas Ramos and the world-class Thibaut Flament, who can maintain the pressure of minute one through to minute 80.

It will be a fourth-consecutive title for the rouge et noir and prove their place as the best club side in world rugby.

Toulouse v Montpellier: key details, kick-off time and TV channels

Kick-off time: 8.00pm BST/9.00pm CEST, Saturday 27 June

8.00pm BST/9.00pm CEST, Saturday 27 June UK TV channel: Premier Sports

Premier Sports French TV channel : FR-uK YouTube channel, FloRugby

: FR-uK YouTube channel, FloRugby Venue: Stade de France, Paris

Stade de France, Paris Capacity: 80,000

Toulouse v Montpellier facts

The last time a club who were not Toulouse or Montpellier won the Top 14 title was back in 2018 when Castres beat Montpellier 29-13.

While Montpellier have won the trophy fairly recently, in 2022, the last three years has seen Toulouse claim the title

The good news for Montpellier is that they have already tasted trophy success this season as they won the Challenge Cup but their No 8 Billy Vunipola said afterwards they need to continue to progress to attempt to win the Top 14 title.

Toulouse, meanwhile, lost to rivals and eventual winners Bordeaux in the Champions Cup semi-final.

Montpellier have history on their side as in the modern era, no Top 14 side have won the title four seasons in a row. Unfortunately for Montpellier though, pre-modern era Toulouse secured the top-flight title four times consecutively in the 1990s.

Another worrying element for Montpellier is that Toulouse are in imperious form. Their 71-17 win over Racing was the largest winning margin in a Top 14 semi-final.

Scarily Toulouse alos posted the mammoth result without star goalkicker Thomas Ramos as he was out with injury.

Toulouse will target another record win in the final and you guessed it, they would be breaking their own record. Toulouse recorded the biggest Top 14 final win in 2024 when they beat Bordeaux 59-3.

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Toulouse v Montpellier: head-to-head results

Toulouse 45-29 Montpellier (Top 14, 26 March 2026)

(Top 14, 26 March 2026) Montpellier 44-14 Toulouse (Top 14, 20 September 2025)

(Top 14, 20 September 2025) Toulouse 27-17 Montpellier (Top 14, 25 January 2025)

(Top 14, 25 January 2025) Montpellier 11-20 Toulouse (Top 14, 21 September 2024)

(Top 14, 21 September 2024) Montpellier 22-29 Toulouse (Top 14, 18 May 2024)

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Top 14 final 2026 line-ups and officials

Toulouse

15. Blair Kinghorn

14. Teddy Thomas

13. Pierre-Louis Barassi

12. Santiago Chocobares

11. Mathias Lebel

10. Romain Ntamack

9. Antoine Dupont

1. Rodrigue Neti

1. Peato Mauvaka

3. Joel Merkler

4. Josh Brennan

5. Emmanuel Meafou

6. Francois Cros

7. Jack Willis

8. Alexandre Roumat

Replacement: 16. Julian Marchand, 17. David Ainu’u, 18. Clement Vege, 19. Thibaut Flament, 20. Paul Graou, 21. Kalvin Gourgues, 22. Thomas Ramos, 23. Dorian Aldegheri.

Montpellier

15. Tom Banks

14. Gabriel Ngandebe

13. Arthur Vincent

12. Auguste Cadot

11. Donovan Taofienua

10. Domingo Miotti

9. Ali Price

1. Baptiste Erdocio

1. Jordan Uelese

3. Mohamed Haouas

4. Florian Verhaeghe

5. Tyler Duguid

6. Lenni Nouchi (C)

7. Alexandre Becognee

8. Billy Vunipola

Replacement: 16. Christopher Tolofua, 17. Enzo Forletta, 18. Adam Beard, 19. Alexander Masibaka, 20. Leo Coly, 21. Justo Piccardo, 22. Thomas Darmon, 23. Wilfrid Hounkpatin.

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Luc Ramos will be on the whistle for the Top 14 final and will be assisted by Pierre Brousset and Thomas Charabas with Eric Gauzins as the television match official.

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