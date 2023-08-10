The South Africa fly-half has been on some journey from age-grade star to full international

Manie Libbok was the only recognised 10 in South Africa’s squad for the World Cup in France that features four scrum-halves, though the 26-year-old Stormers star will have full-back Damian Willemse as cover, if Handre Pollard does not recover from injury to play some part in the tournament in France.

That means, undoubtedly, a great deal of pressure is on the 26-year-old Libbok’s shoulders, who heads into the World Cup with fewer than 10 caps and less than a handful of starts to his name.

So, who is the player entrusted with piloting the defending champions in France?

Related: South Africa Rugby World Cup squad 2023 – 33-man group announced

Ten things you need to know about Manie Libbok

1 Immanuel ‘Manie’ Libbok was born in Humansdorp, Eastern Cape, on July 15, 1997.

2 His first provincial selection came in 2013. He represented Eastern Province at the Under-16 Grant Khomo Week.

3 He moved to George, Western Cape, in 2014, where he attended Hoërskool Outeniqua. At the prestigious Under-18 Craven Week in 2015, he scored a tournament-leading 43 points in three matches, including 21 against former side Eastern Province. His four tries were the joint second-highest in the competition.

4 That performance earned him a call-up to South Africa’s squad for the 2015 Under-18 International Series. He started matches against Wales and England, and was on the bench for the win over France as South Africa swept the series.

Read more: Who are the Springboks playing at the World Cup?

5 Libbok played at fly-half and full-back at the 2016 World Rugby U20 Championship in Manchester. South Africa beat a France side that included a certain Antoine Dupont en route to a fourth-place finish.

6 He was considered something of a luxurious liability. But after struggling for a starting role at Bulls and Sharks, Libbok is now one of the first names on the Stormers team-sheet.

7 Libbok helped Stormers to the inaugural URC title in the 2021-22 season. He was instrumental, too, as they reached the 2022-23 final, which they lost to Munster.

8 He topped the URC points-scoring tally in the 2022-23 season, with 217 for Stormers, including six tries, and added a further 29 in four Champions Cup outings. According to URC figures, his 978m gained was the best of any player last season.

9 Libbok made his senior Springboks debut as a replacement in the 30-26 defeat against France in November 2022. His first senior international start came against Australia in the 2023 Rugby Championship. And he was the only out-and-out 10 named in South Africa’s 33-player squad for the World Cup.

10 He was recently on the radar of Top 14 side Racing 92, as a replacement for Finn Russell. But he turned down a post-World Cup move to France in favour of extending his stay with URC side Stormers through to 2027.

You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.