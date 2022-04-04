Contents for the May 2022 issue of Rugby World magazine

Finn Russell has always been a player who sparks plenty of debate – hailed for amazing skills one minute, criticised for an error the next. He is a ‘Finn-omenon’, so Rugby World has spoken to those who have played with him and coached him in a bid to understand rugby’s great enigma.

The new issue of the magazine also covers the Women’s Six Nations, the 2023 World Cup, the European knockouts and much more besides.

1. Finn Russell

Is the Racing 92 and Scotland fly-half a genius or a liability? We speak to those who’ve seen him up close to understand rugby’s great enigma.

2. Women’s Six Nations

With the championship in full swing, we take an in-depth look at the potential title showdown in Bayonne between England and France in the final round – La Crunch!

Plus, we have exclusive interviews with Wales prop Donna Rose and Ireland lock Sam Monaghan.

3. Paul Willemse

The giant France lock discusses how he’s had to fight to earn respect throughout his career in this exclusive interview with RW’s Alan Dymock.

4. Rugby World Cup 2023

“Next year France will lift the World Cup.” That’s the verdict of Stuart Barnes as he reflects on les Bleus’ Grand Slam and where each Six Nations country stands ahead of next year’s global tournament.

Also, find out what it was like to be in Madrid to see Spain qualify for their first men’s Rugby World Cup since 1999 as well as what it means for the sport in the country and the challenges they face.

5. Owen Watkin

The Ospreys and Wales centre discusses how he is now striking the right balance between attack and defence.

6. European Knockouts

With the European Champions Cup round of 16 upon us, Stephen Jones runs the rule over each of the two-legged ties and makes his predictions for who will reach the quarter-finals.

We also talk to Leo Cullen, the Leinster head coach who has won three European titles as a player and one as a coach, about the Heineken Cup roller-coaster ride.

7. Max Malins

The Saracens and England back discusses ‘New England’, being versatile and those who have inspired him with RW’s Alan Pearey.

8. Grass-roots Emergency

Player numbers continue to drop in men’s rugby, so what can be done to save the grass-roots game? Sam Larner has a radical plan to revive it.

9. Mike Phillips

“If you have the best No 9 you win the World Cup – and Dupont is the best.” The former Wales and Lions scrum-half runs the rule over the current crop of international nines.

10. Driving Maul

The value of the driving maul has been evident this season, with the Red Roses particular aficionados of this skill. Sean Holley analyses the power of their maul and offers advice on what your team can do to improve this facet of the game.

Plus, there is all this…

Ethan McIlroy on chasing silverware with Ulster

How to use your subs – top tips from Glasgow coach Danny Wilson

Joe Worsley on what makes this France team so good

Get to know Australia Sevens star Dietrich Roache

The Secret Referee on scrum wheels

Rising Stars Cassius Cleaves and Alessandro Garbisi

Orene Ai’i on playing professional rugby aged 42

Inside the mind of… London Irish scrum-half Nick Phipps

A rant on the possibility of South Africa joining the Six Nations

National Hero – Romania hooker Ovidiu Cojocaru

Ireland’s U20 Six Nations triumph

