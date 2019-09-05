Major teams: University of Queensland, Queensland, Saracens

Country: Australia

Test span: 1984-95

Test caps: 72 (71 starts)

Test points: 911 (17T, 140C, 177P, 9DG)

Rugby’s Greatest: Michael Lynagh

The Queenslander paid close attention to pre-match mental preparation long before it was fashionable. He would sit in public areas of hotels so that people would talk to him and deny him the time to get nervous. His strategies certainly worked because he retired from Test rugby as the world’s record point-scorer with 911, a figure since surpassed by only seven players.

He was only 21 when he played outside Mark Ella on the Wallabies’ Grand Slam tour of 1984, and his distribution, measured tactical kicking and ability to never look rushed marked him out as a special talent.

By the 1991 World Cup he was a world-class fly-half, and showed in the closing minutes of the Ireland quarter-final that he possessed leadership skills to go with his clear thinking. Spurning a drop-goal attempt, he called a backs move that would win the game rather than draw it, and Lynagh himself went over for the crucial score. “Cometh the hour, cometh the man,” said coach Bob Dwyer.

Nothing he did could match that day and the subsequent final victory over England, but he continued to impress on the international stage right up to the last days of amateurism, scoring 17 points in his final Test – one of 12 as Wallaby captain – against England at the 1995 World Cup.