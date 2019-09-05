Major teams: Brumbies, Toulon, Suntory Sungoliath

Country: Australia

Test span: 1994-2007

Australia caps: 139 (133 starts)

Test points: 99 (18T, 3DG)

Rugby’s Greatest: George Gregan

In the dying seconds of the deciding Test against Australia in Sydney 15 years ago, the Lions still had a shot of snatching the series. Though 29-23 down, they had possession and were stretching their opponents. Then a pass went loose. Wallaby wing Andrew Walker scooped it up and walked over the touchline to end the game.

George Gregan stood just metres away. The diminutive scrum-half had played every minute of three high-octane encounters. He mimed a pistol with the first two fingers on his right hand, held the imaginary gun to his lips and blew the imaginary smoke away.

Similarly spiky bravado surfaced two years later in the same stadium. Australia led New Zealand 22-10. Sure of a spot in the World Cup final, they were awarded a breakdown penalty. Leaning over the ruck, captain Gregan delivered the immortal sledge: “Four more years, boys. Four more years.”

Defeat to England meant the Wallabies didn’t defend the crown they had taken in 1999 after beating France in the final in Cardiff. By then though, Gregan was well ensconced as his nation’s talisman.

Back in 1994, just four matches into a 139-cap international career, the then-21 year-old wrote himself into Bledisloe Cup legend with a stunning try-saving tackle on All Black wing Jeff Wilson. Australia triumphed 20-16.

Gregan’s first and last World Cups in 1995 and 2007 would also end in a knockout loss to England. However, his precise distribution and mathematical game management in partnership with fly-half Stephen Larkham, including a defence-splitting reverse pass close to the breakdown, brought huge success in the interim.