Australia always seem to raise their game for the World Cup, can they do so again?
Australia Rugby World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide
It has become a cliché that you can never write off the Wallabies heading into a Rugby World Cup, but their form in the past year has been pretty rotten. Forget ‘alright on the night’, the Aussies must up their game to gargantuan levels…
How They Qualified
Australia were one of the 12 automatic qualifiers for the 2019 tournament.
Key Players
Dual scavengers Michael Hooper and David Pocock can demolish attacks, half-backs Will Genia and Bernard Foley can launch their own, and full-back Israel Folau can finish them.
The Coach – Michael Cheika
Passionate, if volatile, Michael Cheika is set for his second World Cup, having bossed his boys to the final last time. However, he has been under real pressure, with some calling for him to depart his post, despite being so close to the tournament. The Aussie also coached Leinster to a Heineken Cup triumph.
Major Work-ons
Australia have been error prone for a few years now, playing fast and loose. That can work in their favour against lesser sides but only against the big boys if they have a solid set-piece, which has abandoned them in recent times.
Australia Rugby World Cup Warm-ups
We will update this section with who the Wallabies will play as warm-ups for the tournament when they are announced.
Australia Rugby World Cup Group
Australia are in Group D alongside Wales, Fiji, Georgia and Uruguay.
Australia Rugby World Cup Fixtures
- Sat 21 Sep Australia v Fiji (Sapporo)
- Sun 29 Sep Australia v Wales (Tokyo)
- Sat 5 Oct Australia v Uruguay (Oita)
- Fri 11 Oct Australia v Georgia (Shizuoka)
Australia Rugby World Cup Squad
We will update this section with the official squad as soon as it is announced.
Previous World Cup Results and Record
Australia’s Rugby World Cup Record: P48 W39 D0 L9
- 1987 Fourth
- 1991 Champions
- 1995 Quarter-finals
- 1999 Champions
- 2003 Runners-up
- 2007 Quarter-finals
- 2011 Third
- 2015 Runners-up
