Australia always seem to raise their game for the World Cup, can they do so again?

Australia Rugby World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide

It has become a cliché that you can never write off the Wallabies heading into a Rugby World Cup, but their form in the past year has been pretty rotten. Forget ‘alright on the night’, the Aussies must up their game to gargantuan levels…

How They Qualified

Australia were one of the 12 automatic qualifiers for the 2019 tournament.

Key Players

Dual scavengers Michael Hooper and David Pocock can demolish attacks, half-backs Will Genia and Bernard Foley can launch their own, and full-back Israel Folau can finish them.

The Coach – Michael Cheika

Passionate, if volatile, Michael Cheika is set for his second World Cup, having bossed his boys to the final last time. However, he has been under real pressure, with some calling for him to depart his post, despite being so close to the tournament. The Aussie also coached Leinster to a Heineken Cup triumph.

Major Work-ons

Australia have been error prone for a few years now, playing fast and loose. That can work in their favour against lesser sides but only against the big boys if they have a solid set-piece, which has abandoned them in recent times.

Australia Rugby World Cup Warm-ups

Australia Rugby World Cup Group

Australia are in Group D alongside Wales, Fiji, Georgia and Uruguay.

Australia Rugby World Cup Fixtures