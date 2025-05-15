Can you name the British and Irish Lions 2013 squad the last time they toured Australia?

Every player that contributed to the British and Irish Lions' series win over the Wallabies in 2013

British & Irish Lions pandemonium is drawing ever closer. This summer Andy Farrell’s team will take on the Wallabies in a Test match series that is set to invigorate the lives of rugby supporters the world over across July.

The Lions’ last trip to Australia is fondly remembered.

Whether it was George North hoisting Israel Folau over his shoulder, the Test series win or a stunning HSBC advert that portrayed the Lions as sailors, everything about 2013 is etched into the minds of everyone that experienced it.

After Farrell named his team that will be heading Down Under in June, it felt like the perfect opportunity to remember the players that completed the same journey all those years ago.

Here are all 46 players that played their part in 2013’s Test series victory over Australia in 2013.

British & Irish Lions 2013 tour squad

Forwards

Dylan Hartley (England)

All season leading up to the 2013 British & Irish Lions tour Dylan Hartley had been a frontrunner for selection.

Both for England and Northampton Saints, the hooker had excelled, only for his red card in the Aviva Premiership Final to rule him out of contention.

Handed an 11 week ban for branding referee Wayne Barnes a ‘cheat’ meant he was ruled out of the British & Irish Lions tour.

Richard Hibbard (Wales)

Richard Hibbard was a constant for Warren Gatland as the Lions won the Test series against Australia.

Coming off the bench for Tom Youngs in the first two matches, Warren Gatland put the hooker in from the start in the series decider and certainly did not disappoint.

It was a year to remember for the ex-Ospreys and Gloucester Rugby man, who had also been a top performer for Wales as they won the Six Nations Championship earlier in 2013.

Tom Youngs (England)

Astonishingly Tom Youngs had only played hooker for four years prior to selection for the 2013 tour.

Inspired to move from the centres by then Leicester Tigers head coach Heyneke Meyer, Youngs brought his explosiveness from the backline to the forward pack.

Those attributes helped turn Youngs into a starter in Australia too, where he played seven matches and started the first two Tests against Australia.

Alongside his younger brother, Ben, the pair became the 14th set of brothers to be selected for the Lions.

Rory Best* (Ireland)

No one had even touched a ball when Rory Best was added to Warren Gatland’s squad.

After Dylan Hartley’s ban was put in place, the then eight-year international was parachuted into the squad. Best played in four warm up matches but did not gain a Test cap.

He toured again with the Lions in 2017 and ended his career in 2019 as Ireland’s captain.

Dan Cole (England)

Somewhat astonishingly Dan Cole played in nine of a possible 10 matches in Australia.

Whether it was midweek, warm up or Test matches, the Leicester Tigers tighthead did it all.

Three years into his international career at this time, Cole impressed massively with his consistent performances as the team played matches quickly one after the other.

For his talent and efforts, Cole came off the bench in all three of the Test matches against Australia.

Cole toured with the Lions for a second time in 2017 but did not play in any of the Test matches against the All Blacks. He is still a major figure with England and Leicester Tigers aged 37.

Cian Healy (Ireland)

Cian Healy was considered the finest loosehead prop in the world when he was picked by Warren Gatland for this Lions tour.

Having helped Leinster Rugby to three European Champions Cup titles and a leading force in Ireland’s forward pack, his inclusion in this squad was inevitable.

Healy only took part in two matches on the tour. After coming off the bench against the Barbarians in Hong Kong, he sustained ankle ligament damage against the Western Force and was replaced by Alex Corbisiero.

During the 2025 Six Nations Championship Healy confirmed that he was retiring from international rugby at the conclusion of the tournament. He will retire from professional rugby at the end of the 2024/25 season.

Gethin Jenkins (Wales)

If Gethin Jenkins played in 2013 it would have been his third Lions tour.

As such he was unable to add to his 11 appearances for the Tourists, which he had gained in New Zealand and South Africa on the previous two Tours.

Jenkins ultimately won 129 caps for Wales over his 14 year career and is currently Cardiff Rugby’s defence coach.

Adam Jones (Wales)

Undoubtedly one of the biggest stars developed by Warren Gatland in that period of resurgence in Welsh rugby, Adam Jones thrived in Australia.

A tourist in 2009 when the Lions were felled by South Africa, the tighthead prop started in all three Tests against the Wallabies in a 2-1 series win.

Jones retired from international rugby in 2015 and from the game altogether three years later. He is currently the scrum coach of Harlequins and in 2025 was a scrum consultant for the Wales national team.

Matt Stevens (England)

There was an eight year gap between Matt Stevens’ Lions selection.

Playing six matches in New Zealand, the former Saracens and Bath Rugby front row played six more matches in Australia but did not gain a Test cap.

Mako Vunipola (England)

Even with less than a year of international rugby experience to his name Mako Vunipola started all three Test matches against Australia.

His cause was in part aided by injury to Cian Healy and Gethin Jenkins, but his performances were a sign of things to come in international rugby.

Vunipola was later selected for the 2017 and 2021 tours of New Zealand and South Africa.

Alex Corbisiero* (England)

Following Cian Healy’s ankle ligament injury Alex Corbisiero enjoyed a tour that will be fondly remembered for many years to come.

As was the case across the entirety of his career, injury had initially put the England prop out of contention, but when the loosehead arrived in Australia it was simply mesmeric.

Corbisiero started the the first and third Tests against the Wallabies, and even scored the opening try in the series defining win over their hosts in Sydney with hardly a minute on the clock.

Tom Court* (Ireland)

With the Lions facing a crisis at prop Tom Court was called up by Gatland for the final midweek match against the Melbourne Rebels. Court was already in Australia visiting his family in Brisbane.

Ryan Grant* (Scotland)

When Gethin Jenkins was ruled out of the tour with injury Scotland’s Ryan Grant took his place. During his time Down Under he played in three matches.

Ian Evans (Wales)

Despite playing in every match of Wales’ Six Nations wins in 2012 and 2013, Ian Evans did not break into the Lions Test team.

He did play in matches against the Western Force, Combined New South Wales & Queensland Country, ACT Brumbies and Melbourne Rebels.

Richie Gray (Scotland)

In his early career Richie Gray had quickly proven himself as a more than capable international operator. Warren Gatland recognised his various talents and took him on tour in 2013.

A shoulder injury sustained against Combined New South Wales & Queensland Country almost ruled him out of Test match contention altogether, but he was named as a replacement for the decisive Sydney Test.

Alun Wyn Jones (Wales)

Across an international career that was littered with success, Alun Wyn Jones took part in four Lions Tours.

Over three of those Tours, Jones captained the side in Test matches, including the 2013 series in Australia after Sam Warburton’s injury in the second Test.

The first substitute captain to lead the Lions to victory since 1904 and was ever present in the pack.

Jones’ fourth and final Tour in 2021 saw the 148 cap forward complete a Lazurus-like comeback from injury to start in three Tests against the Springboks.

Paul O’Connell (Ireland)

Paul O’Connell can only be described as a Lions legend. Over three Tours the Munsterman played in seven Tests and made 15 appearances in the red jersey between 2005 and 2013.

Captain on the 2009 Tour of South Africa, O’Connell embodied the Lions with every appearance.

His time on Tour in 2013 was cut short when he sustained a broken arm in the first Test against Australia, but watched on from the sidelines as the tourists completed a series win.

Geoff Parling (England)

It is safe to say that Geoff Parling’s time Down Under was memorable.

Before coming off the bench in the first Test, the lock forward watched the birth of his daughter, May, over FaceTime and Skype.

Then when injury struck Paul O’Connell, the England bruiser was thrust into a starting role and his tap tackle on Jesse Mogg in the third Test went a long way to securing a series win.

Parling will be part of the Wallabies coaching team this summer before joining his former club, Leicester Tigers, as head coach.

Tom Croft (England)

After overcoming a 2012 neck injury Tom Croft took his place among the tourists and started in the first Test.

Four years earlier in South Africa, the back-row forward had emerged as a star under Sir Ian McGeechan. with two tries in the first Test against the Springboks.

While in Australia, Croft took part in five games, started the first Test against the Wallabies and came off the bench in the second match.

In the 2013/14 season Croft sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury and retired in 2017 after a neck injury.

Dan Lydiate (Wales)

Ahead of arriving in Australia, Dan Lydiate had missed six months of rugby with hamstring and ankle injuries.

The Welshman was much-liked by Warren Gatland. In 2012 the flanker had won the Six Nations Player of the Championship for his exploits and was touted for big things – if he got back to full fitness.

Tom Croft did start the first Test in Brisbane, although strong warm-up performances helped Lydiate make his way into the starting XV for the second and third Tests.

Despite persistent injury problems Lydiate continued to play for Wales up until the 2023 Rugby World Cup and will retire at the end of this season aged 37.

Sean O’Brien (Ireland)

Before his first Lions Tour in 2013, Sean O’Brien was already a European Player of the Year and two-time Heineken Cup winner with Leinster.

Destined for a red jersey, O’Brien played six games on Tour and started in the decisive third Test to secure victory.

Four years later and O’Brien was a mainstay of the Test side as the Lions drew with the All Blacks.

Justin Tipuric (Wales)

Justin Tipuric played six matches on the Tour of Australia and was rewarded with a place on the bench for the third Test.

A powerful and hard-working back-row forward, Tipuric had his work cut out for him to gain a Test spot as he battled with Wales and Lions skipper Sam Warburton for a spot.

During his 25 minutes of Test match action, the Lions scored three tries and put the game beyond doubt.

In the years that followed Tipuric also went on the 2017 Tour of New Zealand, where he did not crack the Test team and was ruled out of the 2021 Tour of South Africa after suffering a shoulder injury against Japan.

Sam Warburton (Wales)

Just the fourth Welshman to captain the Lions, Sam Warburton had emerged as a real star under Warren Gatland with Wales.

He started four matches in Australia and in the first two Tests against the Wallabies.

Injury ruled the flanker out of the decisive match, but when the squad battled to a dominant victory, Warburton lifted the trophy beneath the confetti.

Named captain of the Lions again in 2017, he took part in all three Tests against the All Blacks as the tourists drew the series and played a starring role in those efforts.

Injury also ultimately concluded Warburton’s career in 2018 at the age of 29 after he failed to recover from neck and back surgery.

Taulupe Faletau (Wales)

Taulupe Faletau’s introduction to Test rugby was a whirlwind.

After making his Wales debut in 2011, the back-row forward quickly established himself as one of the most talented players in the world and was just 22 when he went to Australia.

Such was the competition in the squad, Faletau’s minutes in Test rugby was restricted to just 80 minutes as he started in the 41-16 series decider.

Faletau toured with the Lions in 2017 and 2021, and has earned four more Test caps.

Jamie Heaslip (Ireland)

Four years before he travelled to Australia in 2013 Jamie Heaslip was one of five players to have played in every minute of the three-match Test series against the Springboks.

In the years that followed he has starred for both Leinster and Ireland, making him the nailed on starter for Warren Gatland.

Heaslip started in the first two Tests against Australia, before Taulupe Faletau was preferred to the Irishman in the No.8 slot.

Backs

Conor Murray (Ireland)

When Conor Murray calls time on his playing career this summer, he will be regarded as one of the best scrum-halves that the northern hemisphere has ever seen.

A three-time tourist, Murray has won eight Lions Test caps.

In 2013, Murray came off the bench in the second and third Tests, where he acted as the perfect accoutrement to Ben Youngs and Mike Phillips.

Four year on and Murray was the starting scrum-half against the All Blacks and in 2021 captained the Lions after Alun Wyn Jones’ shoulder injury against Japan.

Mike Phillips (Wales)

Confident? Yes. Outspoken? Yes. Did he back it up? Yes.

Across two Lions Tours, Mike Phillips won five Test caps and won three of them. A physical and explosive scrum-half, Phillips was powerless to prevent the Springboks winning the series in 2009 and did not make the same mistake in 2013.

After starting in the 23-21 win over Australia in the first Test, Phillips was dropped in favour of Ben Youngs a week later, before being installed to the starting XV for the 41-16 win in Sydney.

Phillips finished his international career in 2015 and retired from the game full-time in 2017.

Ben Youngs (England)

Ben Youngs had battled with Richard Wigglesworth and Danny Care to establish himself as England’s starting scrum-half.

A hallmark of his quality, Youngs’ inclusion in the 2013 seemed inevitable.

After coming off the bench in the first Test, Youngs was named starter for the second match in Melbourne and was dropped from the side in favour of Mike Phillips for the series decider a week later.

Youngs was selected for the 2017 Tour of New Zealand, but withdrew after his sister-in-law, Tiffany, was diagnosed with terminal cancer. He will retire from rugby at the end of this season.

Owen Farrell (England)

At 21, Owen Farrell was one of the youngest tourists with the Lions in 2013.

Emerging as a star of the game, the playmaker played in a number of warm-up matches ahead of the Test series.

Whether it was against the Barbarians in Hong Kong or the Western Force in Perth, it was clear that Farrell had the raw qualities to compete at the top of the game and got his reward with an appearance from among the replacements in the third Test.

In New Zealand four years later he played in all three matches against the All Blacks and was used as a replacement in two Tests in 2021.

Johnny Sexton (Ireland)

After spending his early international career battling with Ronan O’Gara for a starting Ireland jersey, Johnny Sexton was the bolted on starter for the Lions in Australia.

A prolific winner with Leinster, Sexton had helped Leinster to three Heineken Cup titles in four years and started in all three Tests against the Wallabies.

He played in every minute of the first two Tests and was only substituted in the third when the 41-16 victory was beyond doubt.

Sexton toured again the Lions in 2017 and started the final two matches in the series draw with New Zealand.

Since calling time on his playing days, Sexton has completed a move into coaching and will be an assistant coach for the Lions on this year’s Tour.

Jonathan Davies (Wales)

Like a number of this Lions squad Jonathan Davies brought serious continuity from Warren Gatland’s Wales squad.

With an ever-rising stock Davies started in all three of the Australia Test matches.

Partnered with Brian O’Driscoll for the first two matches, before Jamie Roberts was parachuted in for the third and final game, he was a significant figure as the team came home as winners.

Davies toured with the Lions again in 2017 and was named Player of the Series by his teammates.

Brian O’Driscoll (Ireland)

By the time Brian O’Driscoll was named in his fourth Lions squad he had literally done everything you could in the red jersey.

He had captained the tourists on their 2005 tour of New Zealand and ultimately made 18 appearances for the team in that time.

In 2013 he played in the opening two Test matches against the Wallabies and was dropped in favour of Jamie Roberts for the final game of the series.

A year later O’Driscoll retired from rugby completely and has regularly been seen on television screens as a pundit.

Jamie Roberts (Wales)

Jamie Roberts had just qualified as a doctor when he went Down Under.

A second time tourist, there was hope that the Welshman was going to reignite his partnership in the backs with Brian O’Driscoll from 2009.

But a hamstring injury dogged the centre’s time on the pitch, although he did end up replacing O’Driscoll in the decisive third Test against the Wallabies and scored a try in the historic win.

Manu Tuilagi (England)

It is in some ways hard to believe that Manu Tuilagi has only ever gone on one Lions tour.

A shoulder injury against the Queensland Reds almost curtailed Tuilagi’s hopes of playing in a Test, however he was able to join the third Test as a replacement.

Billy Twelvetrees* (England)

Billy Twevetrees was added as injury cover for the tourists. Drafted halfway through the tour, he played in matches against the ACT Brumbies and Melbourne Rebels.

Brad Barritt* (England)

To provide some much-needed midfield depth, Saracens and England centre Brad Barritt was also a late call-up to the Lions. Joining the team fresh from a holiday in the USA, he started in the midweek ACT Brumbies and Melbourne Rebels matches.

Tommy Bowe (Ireland)

It is safe to say that Tommy Bowe went through a whirlwind of emotions in Australia.

Selected for his second Lions tour, the Irishman was initially ruled out of the tour when he broke a bone in his hand against the Queensland Reds, but recovered to start in the final Tests against the Wallabies.

Alex Cuthbert (Wales)

Gigantic Wales wing Alex Cuthbert had been a significant player under Warren Gatland for his national team.

That importance continued on tour, where his brace against the Barbarians and try against the Combined New South Wales-Queensland Country got him a starting role in the first Test against Australia.

After he scored a try in that 23-21 win in Brisbane, Cuthbert played no further part in the series.

Sean Maitland (Scotland)

A versatile and combative winger, Sean Maitland’s addition on the 2013 tour added depth and quality to the Lions backs division.

He played five matches in Australia and scored a try against the Melbourne Rebels in his final outing.

George North (Wales)

As iconic tours go, George North’s might be at the very top of the list.

Whether it was picking up Israel Folau or sensational solo scores, the Welsh wing was at the very peak of his powers when he went to Australia.

Starting all three Test matches, he scored two tries in the 2-1 series win and established himself as one of the best wings in the world aged only 21.

Christian Wade* (England)

A week after making his England debut Christian Wade was added to the Lions squad as backline cover. His only outing was in a narrow loss to the ACT Brumbies in Canberra.

Shane Williams* (Wales)

Shane Williams’ 2013 selection was perhaps the most surprising. Playing his club rugby in Japan for the Mitsubishi Sagamihara DynaBoars, the wing was on his way to Australia to do radio commentary and joined the playing group for three days for their game against the Brumbies.

Simon Zebo* (Ireland)

When Tommy Bowe broke his hand against the Queensland Reds, his Ireland teammate Simon Zebo was called into the squad. Flying to Australia the day after he helped Ireland to a win over the USA, he started matches against the NSW Waratahs and Melbourne Rebels and came off the bench against the ACT Brumbies.

Leigh Halfpenny (Wales)

Leigh Halfpenny’s exploits in Australia will go down in folklore.

Four years on from being the youngest player on tour, Halfpenny was an established star for Wales in 2013 and brought his excellence to the field Down Under.

In the Test series win over the Wallabies, the full-back scored 49 points and was named Player of the Tour for his exploits.

He was selected for the 2017 tour of New Zealand, although injury has hugely disrupted his later career. Halfpenny is currently playing for Harlequins after spells with Toulon, the Scarlets and Crusaders.

Stuart Hogg (Scotland)

The youngest player on the 2013 tour, Stuart Hogg played five matches for Warren Gatland’s warm up and midweek teams.

Hogg toured with the Lions in 2017 and 2021, and currently plays for Montpellier in the Top 14.

Rob Kearney (Ireland)

After being a Test starter in South Africa, the excellence of Leigh Halfpenny kept Rob Kearney out of contention in 2013.

The Ireland international only managed to make three appearances all tour and was impacted severely by a hamstring injury.

