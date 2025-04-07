The 2024-25 European Champions Cup Round of 16 saw some hefty scorelines but did any of them break records?

The European Champions Cup Round of 16 matches this season saw some huge scorelines.

The average total points scored in each game was 67.75 with the most points scored coming in Saracens’ game against Toulon. The French team put 72 points on Sarries but the London club scored 42 of their own. That is an aggregate score of 114.

And while that game had the most points, it was not the game with the biggest winning margin of the Round of 16. That one involved Saracens’ London rivals Harlequins.

Quins had a tough outing as they travelled the Leinster and suffered a 62-0 battering. The Premiership side do not come away with a record for the most points conceded while scoring none. That record is held by Aironi Rugby when they were beat 82-0 by Clermont in the 2011/12 season.

The only English club to progress to the quarter-finals this season also put out a fair few points. Northampton Saints beat Clermont 46-24. But which game has the record for the most points? And what is the biggest winning margin? Find out all you need to know below.

What is the most points scored in a European cup game?

The most total points scored in a European cup game came in the 1998/99 season. Toulouse v Ebbw Vale saw 124 points scored with Toulouse coming away the winners in the 108-16 clash.

The game also holds the record for the most points scored by a single team and the most tries scored by a single team (16).

What is the biggest winning margin in a European cup game?

It may not be surprising that the Toulouse v Ebbw Vale game also has the record for the biggest winning margin. Toulouse beat their opponents by a margin of 92 points.

