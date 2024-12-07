How to watch Bristol Bears v Leinster: Live stream Sunday’s European Rugby Champions Cup match

The 2024 finalists head to Bristol in the last Investec Champions Cup match of the weekend.

The first weekend of European Rugby Champions Cup action concludes as the four-time champions take a trip to Ashton Gate. Here’s how to watch Bristol Bears v Leinster wherever you are on Sunday – including details of how you can use a VPN to watch your usual stream from abroad.

Bristol Bears are flying high in the Gallagher Premiership, level on points with leaders and local rivals Bath, but 2023/24’s beaten finalists Leinster have a habit of going deep in Europe. This match will see numerous stars of the recent Autumn Nations Series returning to the field, with England’s Ellis Genge and Harry Randall in action for Bristol, and no shortage of Ireland talent in the Leinster side – expect a blockbuster finale to the weekend’s rugby.

Below you’ll find all the information you need to watch Bristol Bears v Leinster live streams on Sunday, including broadcaster options around the world. You can check out information on other games in our guide to watching the European Rugby Champions Cup, or find out which stars to look out for in 10 players you should be excited about in the Champions Cup.

Watch Bristol Bears v Leinster live streams in the UK

TNT Sports (previously BT Sport) has ended its long association with the European Champions Cup. The new rights holder in the UK is Premier Sports, who’ll air all 63 matches of this year’s tournament – including Bristol Bears v Leinster. Kick-off is at 5.30pm on Sunday evening.

UK viewers can subscribe to Premier Sports through the Sky, Virgin Media or Amazon platforms. It costs £15.99 per month to add Premier Sports to your existing package. With Sky you also have the option to pay £10.99 per month if you sign up for the whole year, or £120 (£10.00 per month) if you pay for 12 months up front.

You can also watch through your web browser or the Premier Sports app. Costs are £15.99 per month, £10.99 per month if you sign up for the full year, or £120 per year if you pay up front.

At present, no free UK broadcaster is confirmed for any European Rugby Champions Cup games in the 2024/25 season.

If you’re a UK resident away from home but want your usual European Rugby Champions Cup coverage, it’s best to check out NordVPN so you can watch from abroad. Find out more below.

Watch Bristol Bears v Leinster live streams from outside your country

If you want to watch Investec Champions Cup coverage from your home country’s broadcaster but are abroad, you can do so by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

A VPN is a handy piece of software that allows you to change your device’s IP address. This means you can view live or on-demand TV content as if you were sitting at home in front of your own television, even when you’re overseas (provided it complies with your service’s T&Cs, of course).

The technology experts from TechRadar love NordVPN for its strong privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it’s currently available at a knockdown price.

Watch Bristol Bears v Leinster in Ireland

As in the UK, every game of this year’s tournament will be available to stream on Premier Sports Ireland. You can subscribe to the platform through Sky, Now and Virgin Media – costs vary by platform. Kick-off for Bristol Bears v Leinster is at 5.30pm on Sunday evening.

Live stream Bristol Bears v Leinster in South Africa

Sharks, Stormers and Bulls fans will want to check out two of the South African sides’ rivals for this season’s title – especially as Leinster are traditionally contenders. Subscription service SuperSport holds the rights to air the 2024/25 European Rugby Champions Cup, including this opening match. Kick off for Bristol Bears v Leinster is at 7.30pm SAST on Sunday evening.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch Bristol Bears v Leinster via DStv or stream.

Watch Bristol Bears v Leinster: live stream in the USA

FloRugby has the rights to the European Rugby Champions Cup – including Bristol Bears v Leinster live streams – for viewers in the United States. Kick-off is 12.30pm ET / 9.30am ET on Sunday.

A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99 or you can take out an annual one for $150 (which works out at £12.50 per month).

Live stream Bristol Bears v Leinster from elsewhere

In France, most European Rugby Champions Cup matches will be available on subscription service beIN Sports, including Bristol Bears v Leinster.

In Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway and Sweden, you can watch Investec Champions Cup matches on Viaplay.

In various other European countries (including Italy), Australia, South-east Asia and the Pacific Islands, EPCR TV should be your destination. There are options to buy weekend and season passes.

In New Zealand you need to head to Sky Sport.

