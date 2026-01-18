The Londoners face former champions battling for their Champions Cup survival

Watch La Rochelle v Harlequins as Ronan O’Gara’s Top 14 side fight for a place in the last 16 of this season’s European Rugby Champions Cup.The 2022 and 2023 winners may need a win to ensure they stay ahead of Leicester Tigers and secure fourth spot in Pool 3.

Unfortunately for the French team, Harlequins have left their disappointing record in this season’s Gallagher PREM at home – in fact, the Londoners have been in such rampant form in Europe that they’ve already qualified for the knockouts. Victory in France will secure second place in the pool, and a home tie in the next round.

This guide explains how to tune into Sunday’s game, with details of TV channels and streams around the world. If you’re travelling outside your home country, it’s worth remembering that you can use a VPN to watch La Rochelle v Harlequins live streams wherever you are in the world.

Stream La Rochelle v Harlequins in the UK

Viewers in the UK will need to tune into Premier Sports to watch the match. The provider is also the UK home of the URC, the European Challenge Cup, the French Top 14, US Major League Rugby and Japan Rugby One.

Coverage starts on Premier Sports 2 at 3.0opm GMT on Sunday afternoon, while the game itself kicks off at 3.15pm.

A standalone subscription to Premier Sports (the app is available across various devices, including iOS, Android and smart TVs) costs £16.99 a month on a rolling basis, £11.99 a month on a year-long contract, or £120 a year (equivalent to £10 per month) if you pay up front.

The service is also available through the Sky, Virgin Media or Amazon platforms. It costs £16.99 per month to add Premier Sports to your existing package, and with Sky you also have the option to pay £11.99 per month if you sign up for 12 months, or £120 (£10.00 per month) if you pay for the whole year up front. Premier Sports is also available on your TV via Sky Q, Prime Video, STV Player and Virgin Media.

Watch La Rochelle v Harlequins for free in France

French rugby fans can watch free La Rochelle v Harlequins live streams on both the France TV streaming service and the France 2 terrestrial channel. The game kicks off at 4.15pm CET on Sunday afternoon.

The match is also available on subscription channel BeIN Sports.

Travelling overseas? Investing in a good VPN will allow you to take your usual TV services with you, even if you’re a long way from home. We’ll explain more below

Watch La Rochelle v Harlequins from anywhere

You've probably noticed that, when you're abroad, your usual streaming services don't work as they would back home. Help is available, however, in the form of VPNs (or Virtual Private Networks), clever pieces of software that can help you avoid the geo-blocking restrictions that might otherwise get in the way of your weekend rugby viewing. They're the ideal way to tune into La Rochelle v Harlequins and all the other European Champions Cup matches this weekend. How do they work? VPNs have the handy ability to change the IP address of your laptop, smartphone or tablet. This neat trick allows your device to appear to be back home, even when you're on the other side of the world. The result? You can dive into rugby action wherever you are on the planet. They're also great news for your internet security.

Save 70% on NordVPN

🔥 Get 70% off

➕ 30-day money-back guarantee

🥇 World’s best VPN service

✅ Fast, secure, huge location list View Deal Recommended videos for you

Other La Rochelle v Harlequins viewing options

United States: As it is for every game of the competition, FloRugby is the destination for US rugby fans looking to watch La Rochelle v Harlequins when it kicks off at 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT on Sunday morning. A monthly subscription (which also gives you access to PREM Rugby matches) costs $29.99, while annual deals are available for $150 (which works out at £12.50 per month).

As it is for every game of the competition, is the destination for US rugby fans looking to watch La Rochelle v Harlequins when it kicks off at 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT on Sunday morning. A monthly subscription (which also gives you access to PREM Rugby matches) costs $29.99, while annual deals are available for $150 (which works out at £12.50 per month). South Africa: Subscription service SuperSport (available via DStv or streaming) is the place to go to watch La Rochelle v Harlequins in South Africa. Kick-off is 5.15pm SAST on Sunday evening.

Subscription service SuperSport (available via DStv or streaming) is the place to go to watch La Rochelle v Harlequins in South Africa. Kick-off is 5.15pm SAST on Sunday evening. Ireland: Head to Premier Sports to watch La Rochelle v Harlequins live streams in Ireland. You can add the service to your Sky, Now or Virgin Media subscription, but you should be aware that prices vary by provider.

Head to Premier Sports to watch La Rochelle v Harlequins live streams in Ireland. You can add the service to your Sky, Now or Virgin Media subscription, but you should be aware that prices vary by provider. Around the world: In Australia, New Zealand, across Europe (including Italy) and in other countries where there’s no separate Champions Cup broadcast deal in place, EPCR TV has the rights to the La Rochelle v Harlequins live stream. There are options to buy weekend and season passes – check prices where you are.

