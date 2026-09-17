Can Welsh stars Jac Morgan and Dewi Lake help bring the good times back to Kingsholm?

Gloucester may have one of the most passionate fanbases in the Gallagher PREM, but they’ve been starved of things to shout about in recent years. Despite last year’s eighth place finish, however, there are reasons to be cheerful at Kingsholm, thanks to a pair of talented Atkinsons, and the arrival of some big-name stars from across the Severn Bridge.

Rugby World will be previewing every Gallagher PREM team’s chances – as well as those of the 16 URC sides – between now and the start of the new season on Friday 25 September.

Gloucester Rugby discussion points

This season marks 20 years since Gloucester last made the PREM final and you can’t see that run ending soon. Local fans can at least take comfort in the return of the Slater Cup to Kingsholm after last season’s foray to Villa Park.

Accounts show that club losses spiralled by over 450% in 2024-25, despite a fifth-place finish. Now there’s work to do on and off the field after ending last term eighth.

Tomos Williams’s departure to Saracens is a huge blow but there are timely reinforcements in the shape of Wales leaders Jac Morgan and Dewi Lake. Dan Robson has been lured back from France to fill Williams’s boots, while Jean Kleyn should add vital grunt to the pack.

Starting on the right foot is key after Gloucester lost nine of their first ten PREM games last season. Boss George Skivington described that barren run as the hardest spell of his decade in coaching.

Key player

There’s a key surname at Kingsholm – Atkinson. Charlie at ten and Seb at 12. Ross Byrne’s move from Leinster failed to deliver, the Irishman absent from any squad since February, so it’s been left to Charlie Atkinson to steer the ship. Since his 2025 England trip to Argentina, he’s shown moments of real promise. Outside, Seb Atkinson, 24, is now an England regular. He must drag club-mates with him if Gloucester are to climb the table.

One to watch

Jac Morgan is a momentous signing in the back row. If he can settle quickly, he’s sure to be smashing the PREM’s stats. Relentless on both sides of the ball, he will lead by example and could inspire a change in fortunes.

Coaches’ box

Former Saints guru Chris Boyd has been on board as technical director since March, while head coach Skivington is supported by James Lightfoot Brown (attack). Brett Deacon has joined from Leicester as forwards coach with former dual-code star Joel Tomkins arriving from Catalans Dragons to take charge of the defence. Dom Waldouck has transitioned to head of player development.

Read more: A guide to all 10 PREM Rugby grounds

Gloucester Rugby 2026-27 prediction

A big improvement on last year – but they will be too far off the pace to make the play-offs.

Gloucester Rugby 2026-27 odds

33-1

Vital statistic

Jac Morgan averaged 1.9 jackals per 80 minutes last term – the standout figure from the world’s top leagues.

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Gloucester Rugby signings

Eliot Salt (Coventry)

Jac Morgan (Ospreys)

Dewi Lake (Ospreys)

Phil Cokanasiga (Ospreys)

Jean Kleyn (Munster)

Joe Joyce (Connacht)

Dan Robson (Pau)

Marco Fepulea’i (Mont-de-Marsan)

Callum McCabe (Chiefs)

Halen King (Chiefs)

Gloucester Rugby departures

Tomos Williams (Saracens)

Matias Alemanno (Vannes)

Cam Jordan (Newcastle Red Bulls)

Hugh Bokenham (Cornish Pirates)

Josh Basham (released)

Rob Russell (released)

Nepo Laulala (released)

Will Butler (London Scottish)

Jake Morris (Ealing Trailfinders)

Archie McArthur (Exeter Chiefs)

Kirill Gotovtsev (retired)

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