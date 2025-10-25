Two West Country rivals go head-to-head at the Rec

Watch Bath Rugby v Bristol Bears in a West Country derby between two sides currently sitting in the Gallagher PREM 2025-26 play-off spots.

This game never needs any build up. There’s a long-standing rivalry between two sides separated by a few short miles of the M4, close enough for bragging rights to count (nearly) as much as league position. And even though Bath are the reigning champions and beat the Bears in last season’s play-off semi-final, Bristol have come out on top in 11 of the teams’ previous 15 encounters – including both of last season’s Gallagher PREM fixtures.

This is arguably not the best time for Bristol to travel to the Rec, however, seeing as Bath will be smarting from last weekend’s last-minute defeat to Leicester Tigers. Johann van Graan’s team don’t lose many, and will be desperate to show that last weekend’s result was a flash in the pan – especially with the PREM about to take a month off to make way for the Autumn Internationals.

But Bristol won’t be easy opponents. Despite a long list of absentees – including the injured Louis Rees-Zammit and the suspended Tom Jordan – the Bears sit just one place behind the hosts in fourth. That should give this Saturday afternoon West Country derby a little extra spice – not that it needed any more.

Below we explain how you can follow the game from anywhere in the world, including details of how you can use a VPN to watch your usual Bath Rugby v Bristol Bears live stream if you’re away from home this weekend. You’ll find team-line-ups at the end of the article.

Stream Bath Rugby v Bristol Bears in the UK and Ireland

You can watch every Gallagher PREM match this season on TNT Sports and Discovery+, including Bath Rugby v Bristol Bears. TNT Sports also has the PREM Rugby rights in Ireland.

A Discovery+ Premium subscription costs £30.99 per month in the UK, and Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media can also add TNT Sports to their existing TV package (costs vary by platform). This gets you access to all the Gallagher PREM action, along with the Autumn Nations Series that kicks off next Saturday. If you’re a football fan, you can also enjoy a selection of Premier League games, plus Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League fixtures.

You can also relive the best bits of this eagerly anticipated clash as part of weekly highlights show Gallagher PREM Unleashed. Tune in from 7.00pm GMT on ITV4 and the ITVX streaming service on Wednesday evening. A shortened version is available a few hours later on ITV1 at 12.05am.

Travelling overseas this weekend? Don’t forget that you can use a VPN to watch your usual Bath Rugby v Bristol Bears live stream as if you were back home. There’s more information on that below.

How to watch Bath Rugby v Bristol Bears from anywhere

If you’re travelling overseas for work or business, you can still watch Bath Rugby v Bristol Bears live streams as usual.

A VPN (or Virtual Private Network) is a handy piece of software that can help you get around the geo-restrictions that can prevent you from watching your usual streaming services when you’re in another country. It does this by changing your IP address, allowing your laptop, smartphone or tablet to appear to be back home, wherever you are on the planet. VPNs are also great news for your online security.

There are loads of VPNs available, but the tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide both believe that NordVPN is the best on the market right now.

NordVPN Black Friday deal

– 77% off + 3 months FREE

Rugby World readers can take advantage of an amazing NordVPN deal for the Rugby League Ashes. In a Black Friday promotion, you’ll get up to 77% off two year plans, plus an extra three months thrown in for free. View Deal

Watch Bath Rugby v Bristol Bears in the USA

PREM Rugby fans in the United States are getting used to a new broadcaster this season, as English top-flight coverage – including live streams of Bath v Bristol Bears – has moved to FloRugby. The match kicks off at 10.05am ET/7.05am PT on Saturday morning.

A rolling monthly FloRugby subscription costs $29.99, while an annual subscription costs $150 – this effectively works out at $12.50 per month. That gets you access to the entire FloSports network, whose slate includes cycling, motorsport and American football.

Live stream Bath Rugby v Bristol Bears in Australia

Aussie fans can watch Bath Rugby v Bristol Bears live streams through Stan Sport, which is also home to loads of other rugby action and Premier League and Champions League soccer. You’ll be staying up late for this one, however, as kick-off is at 1.05am AEDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.

It costs $20 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan ($12 a month).

How to watch in New Zealand

Sky Sport NZ has the New Zealand rights to Bath Rugby v Bristol Bears, though this is one for the night owls with the match getting underway at 3.05am on Sunday morning.

You can subscribe to Sky Sport Now from $54.99 per month or $549.99 per year (equivalent to $45.83 per month). Day passes are also available for $29.99.

Bath Rugby v Bristol Bears line-ups and officials

Bath Rugby:

Santi Carreras, Joe Cokanasiga, Ollie Lawrence, Cameron Redpath, Henry Arundell, Finn Russell, Ben Spencer (captain); Beno Obano, Tom Dunn, Thomas du Toit, Quinn Roux, Ross Molony, Josh Bayliss, Guy Pepper, Miles Reid

Replacements:

Kepueli Tuipulotu, François van Wyk, Will Stuart, Ewan Richards, Sam Underhill, Tom Carr-Smith, Max Ojomoh, Alfie Barbeary

Bristol Bears:

Benjamin Elizalde, Jack Bates, Matias Moroni, Benhard Janse van Rensburg, Kalaveti Ravouvou, Sam Worsley, Kieran Marmion; Ellis Genge, Gabriel Oghre, George Kloska, Pedro Rubiolo, Joe Batley, Santiago Grondona, Fitz Harding (captain), Viliame Mata

Replacements:

Harry Thacker, Jake Woolmore, Lovejoy Chawatama, Joe Owen, Ben Grondona, Oscar Lennon, Josh Carrington, Toby Fricker

Ian Tempest is the referee for this West Country clash, assisted by Sara Cox and John Meredith. David Rose is the TMO.



