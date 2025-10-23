Autumn Nations Series 2025: All you need to know about rugby’s November internationals

Fixtures, squads, where to watch and more: your complete guide to this year’s Autumn Internationals.

Whether you want to call them the Autumn Internationals, the Autumn Nations Series or the Quilter Nations Series, November is always one of the biggest months in the rugby calendar.

There may be no trophy up for grabs for the best team, but bragging rights most definitely are, courtesy of an epic fixture list that pits the stars of the Six Nations against their Rugby Championship counterparts.

Although Argentina, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa arrive in Europe off the back of one of the tightest Rugby Championships in history, the northern hemisphere sides haven’t played together for months. In fact, with the biggest names from England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales spending the summer on British & Irish Lions duty – and France coach Fabien Galthié taking a second string side to tour New Zealand – first-choice XVs haven’t taken to the field since March. Can they hit the ground running against battle-hardened opponents?

Just to add to the intrigue, Wales have a new head coach in Steve Tandy, and Andy Farrell is back at the Ireland helm after his Lions sabbatical. Meanwhile, every team will be keeping a particularly close eye on the world rankings, which will have a bearing on the seedings for the Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 draw on Wednesday 3 December.

Below you’ll find everything you need to know about the Autumn Internationals in 2025, including fixtures for every game of the Quilter Nations Series, and – although they don’t technically fall under that banner – South Africa v Japan in London and Ireland v New Zealand in Chicago.

Autumn Nations Series 2025: Overview

– Dates: Saturday 1 November – Saturday 29 November, 2025 – Participating teams: Argentina, Australia, Chile, England, Fiji, France, Ireland, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Scotland, South Africa, Tonga, United States, Wales

Autumn Internationals 2025: Where to watch

UK: Every game of the Quilter Nations Series – and Ireland v New Zealand in Chicago – will be available on TNT Sports . Wales’ matches will also be available for free on Welsh-language service S4C .

Every game of the Quilter Nations Series – and Ireland v New Zealand in Chicago – will be available on . Wales’ matches will also be available for free on Welsh-language service . Ireland: Every Autumn Nations Series match will be live on TNT Sports , while Ireland games (including that Chicago fixture against the All Blacks) will be free on Virgin Media .

Every Autumn Nations Series match will be live on , while Ireland games (including that Chicago fixture against the All Blacks) will be free on . South Africa: Watch on SuperSport .

Watch on . United States: In the US? Tune in via NBC’s Peacock streaming platform.

In the US? Tune in via NBC’s streaming platform. Australia: Head to Stan Sport for ad-free coverage of Quilter Nations Series matches.

Head to for ad-free coverage of Quilter Nations Series matches. New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ is the destination to watch Autumn Nations Series games in New Zealand.

is the destination to watch Autumn Nations Series games in New Zealand. France: BeIN Sports is the main rights holder, but France matches are also available for free via TF1 .

For more information – and to find out how to use a VPN to watch the Quilter Nations Series if you’re away from home – check out our detailed [How to watch the 2025 Autumn Internationals] guide.

Autumn Internationals 2025: Fixtures

Venues, referees and kick-off times around the world for every fixture in this year’s Quilter Nations Series –as well as the Springboks’ Wembley encounter with Japan and Ireland’s hotly anticipated clash with the All Blacks in Chicago.

Saturday 1 November

England v Australia

Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

Referee: Nika Amashukeli (Georgia)

Kick-off: 3.10pm GMT (local) / 5.10pm SAST / 2.10am AEDT (Sunday) / 4.10am NZDT (Sunday) / 11.10am ET / 8.10am PT

Allianz Stadium, Twickenham Referee: Nika Amashukeli (Georgia) Kick-off: 3.10pm GMT (local) / 5.10pm SAST / 2.10am AEDT (Sunday) / 4.10am NZDT (Sunday) / 11.10am ET / 8.10am PT South Africa v Japan

Wembley Stadium, London

Referee: Eoghan Cross (Ireland)

Kick-off: 4.10pm GMT (local) / 6.10pm SAST / 3.10am AEDT (Sunday) / 5.10am NZDT (Sunday) / 12.10pm ET / 9.10am PT

Wembley Stadium, London Referee: Eoghan Cross (Ireland) Kick-off: 4.10pm GMT (local) / 6.10pm SAST / 3.10am AEDT (Sunday) / 5.10am NZDT (Sunday) / 12.10pm ET / 9.10am PT Scotland v USA

Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Referee: Damián Schneider (Argentina)

Kick-off: 5.40pm GMT (local) / 7.40pm SAST / 4.40am AEDT (Sunday) / 6.40am NZDT (Sunday) / 1.40pm ET / 10.40am PT

Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh Referee: Damián Schneider (Argentina) Kick-off: 5.40pm GMT (local) / 7.40pm SAST / 4.40am AEDT (Sunday) / 6.40am NZDT (Sunday) / 1.40pm ET / 10.40am PT Ireland v New Zealand

Soldier Field, Chicago

Referee: Pierre Brousset (France)

Kick-off: 8.00pm GMT / 10.00pm SAST / 7.00am AEDT (Sunday) / 9.00am NZDT (Sunday) / 4.00pm ET / 3.00pm CT (local) / 1.00pm PT



Saturday 8 November

Ireland v Japan

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Referee: Gianluca Gnecchi (Italy)

Kick-off: 12.40pm GMT (local) / 2.40pm SAST / 11.40pm AEDT / 1.40am NZDT (Sunday) / 7.40am ET / 4.40am PT

Aviva Stadium, Dublin Referee: Gianluca Gnecchi (Italy) Kick-off: 12.40pm GMT (local) / 2.40pm SAST / 11.40pm AEDT / 1.40am NZDT (Sunday) / 7.40am ET / 4.40am PT Scotland v New Zealand

Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Referee: Nic Berry (Australia)

Kick-off: 3.10pm GMT (local) / 5.10pm SAST / 2.10am AEDT (Sunday) / 4.10am NZDT (Sunday) / 10.10am ET / 7.10am PT

Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh Referee: Nic Berry (Australia) Kick-off: 3.10pm GMT (local) / 5.10pm SAST / 2.10am AEDT (Sunday) / 4.10am NZDT (Sunday) / 10.10am ET / 7.10am PT England v Fiji

Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

Referee: Paul Williams (New Zealand)

Kick-off: 5.40pm GMT (local) / 7.40pm SAST / 4.40am AEDT (Sunday) / 6.40am NZDT (Sunday) / 12.40pm ET / 9.40am PT

Allianz Stadium, Twickenham Referee: Paul Williams (New Zealand) Kick-off: 5.40pm GMT (local) / 7.40pm SAST / 4.40am AEDT (Sunday) / 6.40am NZDT (Sunday) / 12.40pm ET / 9.40am PT Italy v Australia

Bluenergy Stadium, Udine

Referee: Andrew Brace (Ireland)

Kick-off: 5.40pm GMT / 6.40pm CET (local) / 7.40pm SAST / 4.40am AEDT (Sunday) / 6.40am NZDT (Sunday) / 12.40pm ET / 9.40am PT

Bluenergy Stadium, Udine Referee: Andrew Brace (Ireland) Kick-off: 5.40pm GMT / 6.40pm CET (local) / 7.40pm SAST / 4.40am AEDT (Sunday) / 6.40am NZDT (Sunday) / 12.40pm ET / 9.40am PT France v South Africa

Stade de France, Paris

Referee: Angus Gardner (Australia)

Kick-off: 8.10pm GMT / 9.10pm CET (local) / 10.10pm SAST / 7.10am AEDT (Sunday) / 9.10am NZDT (Sunday) / 3.10pm ET / 12.10pm PT

Sunday 9 November

Wales v Argentina

Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand)

Kick-off: 3.10pm GMT (local) / 5.10pm SAST / 2.10am AEDT (Monday) / 4.10am NZDT (Monday) / 10.10am ET / 7.10am PT

Saturday 15 November

Italy v South Africa

Allianz Stadium, Turin

Referee: James Doleman (New Zealand)

Kick-off: 12.40pm GMT / 1.40pm CET (local) / 2.40pm SAST / 11.40pm AEDT / 1.40am NZDT (Sunday) / 7.40am ET / 4.40am PT

Allianz Stadium, Turin Referee: James Doleman (New Zealand) Kick-off: 12.40pm GMT / 1.40pm CET (local) / 2.40pm SAST / 11.40pm AEDT / 1.40am NZDT (Sunday) / 7.40am ET / 4.40am PT England v New Zealand

Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

Referee: Andrea Piardi (Italy)

Kick-off: 3.10pm GMT (local) / 5.10pm SAST / 2.10am AEDT (Sunday) / 4.10am NZDT (Sunday) / 10.10am ET / 7.10am PT

Allianz Stadium, Twickenham Referee: Andrea Piardi (Italy) Kick-off: 3.10pm GMT (local) / 5.10pm SAST / 2.10am AEDT (Sunday) / 4.10am NZDT (Sunday) / 10.10am ET / 7.10am PT Wales v Japan

Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Referee: Matthew Carley (England)

Kick-off: 5.40pm GMT (local) / 7.40pm SAST / 4.40am AEDT (Sunday) / 6.40am NZDT (Sunday) / 12.40pm ET / 9.40am PT

Principality Stadium, Cardiff Referee: Matthew Carley (England) Kick-off: 5.40pm GMT (local) / 7.40pm SAST / 4.40am AEDT (Sunday) / 6.40am NZDT (Sunday) / 12.40pm ET / 9.40am PT Ireland v Australia

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Referee: Karl Dickson (England)

Kick-off: 8.10pm GMT / 10.10pm SAST / 7.10am AEDT (Sunday) / 9.10am NZDT (Sunday) / 3.10pm ET / 12.10pm PT

Aviva Stadium, Dublin Referee: Karl Dickson (England) Kick-off: 8.10pm GMT / 10.10pm SAST / 7.10am AEDT (Sunday) / 9.10am NZDT (Sunday) / 3.10pm ET / 12.10pm PT France v Fiji

Stade de France, Paris

Referee: Christophe Ridley (England)

Kick-off: 8.10pm GMT / 9.10pm CET (local) / 10.10pm SAST / 7.10am AEDT (Sunday) / 9.10am NZDT (Sunday) / 3.10pm ET / 12.10pm PT

Sunday 16 November

Scotland v Argentina

Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Referee: Andrew Brace (Ireland)

Kick-off: 3.10pm GMT (local) / 5.10pm SAST / 2.10am AEDT (Monday) / 4.10am NZDT (Monday) / 10.10am ET / 7.10am PT

Saturday 22 November

Wales v New Zealand

Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Referee: Hollie Davidson (Scotland)

Kick-off: 3.10pm GMT (local) / 5.10pm SAST / 2.10am AEDT (Sunday) / 4.10am NZDT (Sunday) / 10.10am ET / 7.10am PT

Principality Stadium, Cardiff Referee: Hollie Davidson (Scotland) Kick-off: 3.10pm GMT (local) / 5.10pm SAST / 2.10am AEDT (Sunday) / 4.10am NZDT (Sunday) / 10.10am ET / 7.10am PT Ireland v South Africa

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Referee: Matthew Carley (England)

Kick-off: 5.40pm GMT (local) / 7.40pm SAST / 4.40am AEDT (Sunday) / 6.40am NZDT (Sunday) / 12.40pm ET / 9.40am PT

Aviva Stadium, Dublin Referee: Matthew Carley (England) Kick-off: 5.40pm GMT (local) / 7.40pm SAST / 4.40am AEDT (Sunday) / 6.40am NZDT (Sunday) / 12.40pm ET / 9.40am PT Italy v Chile

Stade Luigi Ferraris, Genoa

Referee: Adam Leal (England)

Kick-off: 8.10pm GMT / 9.10pm CET (local) / 10.10pm SAST / 7.10am AEDT (Sunday) / 9.10am NZDT (Sunday) / 3.10pm ET / 12.10pm PT

Stade Luigi Ferraris, Genoa Referee: Adam Leal (England) Kick-off: 8.10pm GMT / 9.10pm CET (local) / 10.10pm SAST / 7.10am AEDT (Sunday) / 9.10am NZDT (Sunday) / 3.10pm ET / 12.10pm PT France v Australia

Stade de France, Paris

Referee: Luke Pearce (England)

Kick-off: 8.10pm GMT / 9.10pm CET (local) / 10.10pm SAST / 7.10am AEDT (Sunday) / 9.10am NZDT (Sunday) / 3.10pm ET / 12.10pm PT

Sunday 23 November

Scotland v Tonga

Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Referee: Luc Ramos (France)

Kick-off: 1.40pm GMT / 3.40pm SAST / 12.40am AEDT (Monday) / 2.40am NZDT (Monday) / 8.40am ET / 5.40am PT

Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh Referee: Luc Ramos (France) Kick-off: 1.40pm GMT / 3.40pm SAST / 12.40am AEDT (Monday) / 2.40am NZDT (Monday) / 8.40am ET / 5.40am PT England v Argentina

Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

Referee: Pierre Brousset (France)

Kick-off: 4.10pm GMT (local) / 6.10pm SAST / 3.10am AEDT (Monday) / 5.10am NZDT (Monday) / 11.10am ET / 8.10am PT

Saturday 29 November

Wales v South Africa

Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Referee: Luc Ramos (France)

Kick-off: 3.10pm GMT (local) / 5.10pm SAST / 2.10am AEDT (Sunday) / 4.10am NZDT (Sunday) / 10.10am ET / 7.10am PT

Autumn Internationals 2025: Squads

Below you’ll find Quilter Nations Series squads for the Six Nations and Rugby Championship teams. We’ll add selections for Argentina, England and France when they’re announced.

Australia

Forwards: Allan Alaalatoa, Angus Bell, Josh Canham, Nick Champion De Crespigny, Matt Faessler, Nick Frost, Fraser McReight, Josh Nasser , Zane Nonggorr, Billy Pollard, Tom Robertson, Aidan Ross, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Pete Samu, Carlo Tizzano, Taniela Tupou, Rob Valetini, Jeremy Williams, Harry Wilson

Backs: Filipo Daugunu, Tane Edmed, Josh Flook, Carter Gordon, Jake Gordon, Max Jorgensen, Andrew Kellaway, Ryan Lonergan, Hunter Paisami, Dylan Pietsch, Harry Potter, Hamish Stewart, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Kalani Thomas, Corey Toole

Head coach: Joe Schmidt

Ireland

Forwards: Thomas Ahern, Ryan Baird, Finlay Bealham, Tadhg Beirne, Jack Boyle, Thomas Clarkson, Jack Conan, Caelan Doris, Tadhg Furlong, Iain Henderson, Rónan Kelleher, Gus McCarthy, Paddy McCarthy, Andrew Porter, Cian Prendergast, James Ryan, Dan Sheehan, Nick Timoney, Josh van der Flier

Backs: Bundee Aki, Caolin Blade, Craig Casey, Jack Crowley, Ciaran Frawley, Jamison Gibson-Park, Mack Hansen, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe, Stuart McCloskey, Tommy O’Brien, Jamie Osborne, Sam Prendergast, Garry Ringrose, Jacob Stockdale

Head coach: Andy Farrell

Italy

Forwards: Tomasso Di Bartolomeo, Lorenzo Cannone, Niccolò Cannone, Pablo Dimcheff, Riccardo Favretto, Simone Ferrari, Danilo Fischetti, Enoch Opoku Gyamfi, Muhamed Hasa, Alessandro Izekor, Michele Lamaro, Sebastian Negri, Giacomo Nicotera, Marco Riccioni, Federico Ruzza, Mirco Spagnolo, Ross Vintcent , Andrea Zambonin, Manuel Zuliani

Backs: Tomasso Allan, Juan Ignacio Brex, Ange Capuozzo, Giacomo Da Re, Alessandro Garbisi, Paolo Garbisi, Monty Ioane, Louis Lynagh, Leonardo Marin, Damiano Mazza, Tomasso Menoncello, Martin Page-Relo, Lorenzo Pani, Edoardo Todaro, Stephen Varney

Head coach: Gonzalo Quesada

New Zealand

Forwards: Scott Barrett, George Bell, George Bower, Ethan de Groot, Samipeni Finau, Fabian Holland, Luke Jacobson, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Peter Lakai, Josh Lord, Tevita Mafileo, Fletcher Newell, Simon Parker, Ardie Savea, Wallace Sititi, Codie Taylor, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Pasilio Tosi, Patrick Tuipulotu, Tamaiti Williams

Backs: Beauden Barrett, Jordie Barrett, Leroy Carter, Finlay Christie, Caleb Clarke, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Rieko Ioane, Will Jordan, Anton Lienert-Brown, Ruben Love, Damian McKenzie, Billy Proctor, Cortez Ratima, Sevu Reece, Cameron Roigard, Quinn Tupaea

Head coach: Scott Robertson

Scotland

Forwards: Ewan Ashman, Josh Bayliss, Magnus Bradbury, Gregor Brown, Scott Cummings, Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey, Matt Fagerson, Zander Fagerson, Grant Gilchrist, Patrick Harrison, Nathan McBeth, Alexander Masibaka, Liam McConnell, Elliot Millar Mills, Harri Morris, Edinburgh Rugby, Andy Onyeama-Christie, D’Arcy Rae, Dylan Richardson, Jamie Ritchie, Alex Samuel, Pierre Schoeman, Rory Sutherland, Marshall Sykes, George Turner, Murphy Walker, Max Williamson

Backs: Fergus Burke, Jamie Dobie, Darcy Graham, Adam Hastings, Rory Hutchinson, George Horne, Tom Jordan, Blair Kinghorn, Stafford McDowall, Kyle Rowe, Arron Reed, Finn Russell, Ollie Smith, Kyle Steyn, Ross Thompson, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe, Ben White

Head coach: Gregor Townsend

South Africa

Forwards : Lood de Jager, Ben-Jason Dixon, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Thomas du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Johan Grobbelaar, Jean Kleyn, Siya Kolisi, Wilco Louw, Malcolm Marx, Franco Mostert, Ox Nche, Ruan Nortje, Zachary Porthen, Kwagga Smith, RG Snyman, Gerhard Steenekamp, Marco van Staden, Boan Venter, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Jasper Wiese

Backs : Kurt-Lee Arendse, Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Ethan Hooker, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Manie Libbok, Canan Moodie, Handre Pollard, Cobus Reinach, Morne van den Berg, Edwill van der Merwe, Damian Willemse, Grant Williams

Head coach: Rassie Erasmus

Wales

Forwards: Keiron Assiratti, Adam Beard, Liam Belcher, Rhys Carre, Ben Carter, Brodie Coghlan, Christian Coleman, Rhys Davies, Taulupe Faletau, James Fender, Archie Griffin, Dafydd Jenkins, Dewi Lake, Alex Mann, Jac Morgan, Morgan Morse, Taine Plumtree, Nicky Smith, Danny Southworth, Gareth Thomas, Freddie Thomas, Aaron Wainwright

Backs: Josh Adams, Jacob Beetham, Rio Dyer, Dan Edwards, Jarrod Evans, Kieran Hardy, Joe Hawkins, Louie Hennessey, Max Llewellyn, Reuben Morgan-Williams, Blair Murray, Louis Rees-Zammit, Tom Rogers, Callum Sheedy, Ben Thomas, Nick Tompkins, Tomos Williams

Head coach: Steve Tandy

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.