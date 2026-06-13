Which of these West Country giants will earn themselves a trip to face Northampton Saints at Twickenham?

Watch Bath Rugby v Exeter Chiefs as two of the Gallagher PREM’s best sides battle to prolong their seasons, and win the chance to face Northampton Saints in next weekend’s Twickenham final.

There are numerous ways you can follow this play-off semi-final around the world, including a free option in France. We’ll also explain how you can use a VPN to watch your usual Bath v Exeter Chiefs live streams if you’re travelling overseas. You’ll find a preview and team-line-ups at the bottom of the page.

How to watch Bath Rugby v Exeter Chiefs from anywhere

Being overseas doesn’t have to get in the way of watching this eagerly anticipated play-off semi-final. By using a VPN (Virtual Private Network), you can change your device’s IP address and bypass the geo-blocking that might otherwise prevent you from watching your usual Bath v Exeter Chiefs live stream. NordVPN is our favourite and rated as the #1 VPN by our expert colleagues at TechRadar. Save up to 75% on NordVPN!

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🥇 World’s best VPN service View Deal Stream Bath Rugby v Exeter Chiefs in the UK and Ireland TNT Sports has shown every PREM Rugby game this season, and they weren’t about to drop the ball for this play-off semi-final. Coverage of Bath Rugby v Exeter Chiefs starts at 2.30pm BST on TNT Sports 1, with the match getting underway at 3.00pm. You can tune into TNT Sports via your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package. Another option is the HBO Max platform, which is the streaming home of TNT Sports in the UK. Prices for the standalone service start at £25.99 per month if you sign up for a whole year (other packages are available), and viewers who’ve previously watched TNT Sports at its old online home, Discovery+, can still use their existing email address and password to sign in to watch games on HBO Max. Irish viewers also need to head to TNT Sports to watch a Bath Rugby v Exeter Chiefs live stream. The service is available through Sky, Now, EE, Virgin Media and Vodafone – check your provider for price details. Travelling overseas right now? Don’t forget that you can use a VPN to watch your Bath v Exeter Chiefs live stream as if you were back in the UK. Watch Bath v Exeter Chiefs for FREE in France Janusport holds the Gallagher PREM rights in France, and is showing the Bath Rugby v Exeter Chiefs live stream for FREE on its Twitch and YouTube channels. Coverage features in-vision French commentary, and gets underway at 4.00pm CET.

More ways to watch Bath v Exeter Chiefs

United States: The US home of the Gallagher PREM for the 2025-26 season is FloRugby. A monthly FloRugby subscription costs $39.99, but there are big savings to be had if you pay annually – a whole year’s subscription will set you back $155.88, which works out at just $12.99 per month. Bath v Exeter Chiefs kicks off at 10.00am EDT/7.00am PDT this morning.

The US home of the Gallagher PREM for the 2025-26 season is FloRugby. Australia: A Bath v Exeter Chiefs live stream is available ad-free on Stan Sport down under. It costs $20 per month to add Stan Sport to your base Stan plan, prices for which start at $12 per month. Kick-off is 12.00am AEST on Sunday morning (basically tonight), so get ready for a late one.

A Bath v Exeter Chiefs live stream is available ad-free on Stan Sport down under. It costs $20 per month to add Stan Sport to your base Stan plan, prices for which start at $12 per month. Kick-off is 12.00am AEST on Sunday morning (basically tonight), so get ready for a late one. New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ is the place to go to Bath Rugby v Exeter Chiefs live streams in New Zealand. You can subscribe to Sky Sport Now from $54.99 per month, but day passes are also available for $29.99. The match gets underway at 2.00am NZST in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Bath v Exeter Chiefs preview

Second plays third in today’s play-off semi-final at the Rec. Reigning champions Bath haven’t had things their own way this season, and – with qualification for the play-offs assured early – have seen their results tail off in recent weeks. They’ve lost four of the their last six games, though one of those was a semi-final against European champions Bordeaux Bègles.

They confirmed this home semi-final with victory over Leicester Tigers last week, but they’ll be playing without talismanic fly-half Finn Russell, who’s failed to recover in time from a calf injury. Santi Carreras takes his place in the No 10 shirt, in an otherwise first choice 23.

Exeter Chiefs are chasing their first title since 2020. Director of rugby Rob Baxter has overseen a massive turnaround this season, restoring his side to winning ways after last year’s disappointing ninth-place finish. He’s made just one change to the side that beat Saracens to secure a play-off spot last weekend, with Greg Fisilau coming in at No 8 in place of Ethan Roots.

The omens aren’t good for Exeter, with the home side coming out on top in the vast majority of Prem Rugby semi-finals, and no side having won the title from third place in the table. They’ll be well aware, however, that they beat Bath 35-12 at Sandy Park a month ago, and that in knockout rugby, anything can happen. A final against Northampton Saints awaits the winners.

Bath Rugby v Exeter Chiefs line-ups

Bath Rugby

15. Tom de Glanville

14. Joe Cokanasiga

13. Ollie Lawrence

12. Max Ojomoh

11. Henry Arundell

10. Santi Carreras

9. Ben Spencer (captain)

1. Beno Obano

2. Tom Dunn

3. Thomas Du Toit

4. Quinn Roux

5. Charlie Ewels

6. Josh Bayliss

7. Sam Underhill

8. Alfie Barbeary

Replacements:

16. Kepueli Tuipulotu

17. François van Wyk

18. Vilikesa Sela

19. Ross Molony

20. Ted Hill

21. Bernard van der Linde

22. Cameron Redpath`

23. Miles Reid

Exeter Chiefs

15. Olly Woodburn

14. Paul Brown-Bampoe

13. Henry Slade

12. Len Ikitau

11. Campbell Ridl

10. Harvey Skinner

9. Stephen Varney

1. Scott Sio

2. Max Norey

3. Josh Iosefa-Scott

4. Dafydd Jenkins (captain)

5. Andrea Zambonin

6. Tom Hooper

7. Christ Tshiunza

8. Greg Fisilau

Replacements:

16. Joseph Dweba

17. Ethan Burger

18. Bachuki Tchumbadze

19. Rusi Tuima

20. Ross Vintcent

21. Tom Cairns

22. Zack Wimbush

23. Ben Hammersley

Christophe Ridley takes charge of the second of this weekend’s Gallagher PREM semi-finals. His assistants are Karl Dickson and Sara Cox, with Andrew Jackson in the TMO booth.

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