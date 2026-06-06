Second place in the Gallagher PREM table is up for grabs at the Rec.

Watch Bath Rugby v Leicester Tigers as the Gallagher PREM’s second- and third-placed sides battle for the prize of home advantage in the play-off semi-finals.

Below we explain how you can follow the game from around the world. We’ll also explain how you can use a VPN to watch your usual Bath v Leicester Tigers live streams if you’re away from home this weekend. You’ll find a preview and team-line-ups at the bottom of the page.

Bath Rugby v Leicester Tigers live streams in the UK and Ireland

UK-based fans can watch every Gallagher PREM match this season on TNT Sports. Bath Rugby v Leicester Tigers coverage starts at 3.00pm BST before the match gets underway at 3.15pm BST.

The HBO Max platform is the streaming home of PREM Rugby on TNT Sports, and the place to go to watch this live stream. Prices for the standalone service start at £25.99 per month if you sign up for a whole year (other packages are available), and viewers who’ve previously watched TNT Sports at its old online home, Discovery+, can still use their existing email address and password to sign in to watch games on HBO Max.

You can also tune into TNT Sports via your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package.

TNT Sports also has the Bath v Leicester Tigers rights in Ireland, and is available through Sky, Now, EE, Virgin Media and Vodafone – check your provider for price details.

Travelling abroad this weekend? Don’t forget that you can use a VPN to watch your Bath v Leicester Tigers live stream as if you were back in the UK. There’s more information on that below.

How to watch Bath Rugby v Leicester Tigers from anywhere

Overseas right now? That doesn’t have to stop you from tuning into your usual Bath v Leicester Tigers live stream. A VPN bypasses geo-blocking by changing your IP address, allowing you to watch all the final day action as if you were at home. NordVPN is our favourite and rated as the #1 VPN by our colleagues at TechRadar. Save up to 75% on NordVPN!

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More Bath v Leicester Tigers streaming options

United States: The US home of the Gallagher PREM for the 2025-26 season is FloRugby. A monthly FloRugby subscription costs $39.99, but there are big savings to be had if you pay annually – a whole year’s subscription will set you back $155.88, which works out at just $12.99 per month.

The US home of the Gallagher PREM for the 2025-26 season is FloRugby. Australia: A Bath v Leicester Tigers live stream is available ad-free on Stan Sport down under. It costs $20 per month to add Stan Sport to your base Stan plan, prices for which start at $12 per month. Kick-off is 12.15am AEST on Sunday morning, so get burning that midnight oil.

A Bath v Leicester Tigers live stream is available ad-free on Stan Sport down under. It costs $20 per month to add Stan Sport to your base Stan plan, prices for which start at $12 per month. Kick-off is 12.15am AEST on Sunday morning, so get burning that midnight oil. New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ is the place to go to Bath Rugby v Leicester Tigers live streams in New Zealand. You can subscribe to Sky Sport Now from $54.99 per month, but day passes are also available for $29.99. The match gets underway at 2.15am NZST on Sunday morning, so it’s going to be a late one.

Bath v Leicester Tigers preview

While Northampton Saints are guaranteed top spot in the table whatever happens against Harlequins today, Bath and Leicester still have plenty to play for. Although both are assured of a place in the Gallagher PREM play-offs, victory today will guarantee home advantage, which tends to have a big part to play in the end-of-season showdown. Besides, with the possibility of this fixture being repeated next weekend (either at the Rec or Welford Road), a win could be a crucial psychological advantage.

Reigning champions Bath have lost three of their last four league matches, their only victory coming against lowly Newcastle Red Bulls. Johann van Graan’s strong selection suggests he’s eager for another game at the Rec, though he’ll have to do it without talismanic fly-half Finn Russell. Argentinian star Santi Carreras fills in at 10.

Leicester have also found the run-in challenging, with defeats to Exeter Chiefs and Saracens in their last four matches. A comfortable win over Northampton a month ago proves they can beat anyone, however, and head coach Geoff Parling will back his side to deliver in the West Country.

Bath Rugby v Leicester Tigers line-ups

Bath Rugby

Tom de Glanville, Joe Cokanasiga, Ollie Lawrence, Max Ojomoh, Henry Arundell, Santi Carreras, Ben Spencer (captain); Beno Obano, Kepueli Tuipulotu, Thomas du Toit, Ted Hill, Charlie Ewels, Josh Bayliss, Sam Underhill, Alfie Barbeary

Replacements:

Dan Frost, François van Wyk, Vilikesa Sela, Ross Molony, Ewan Richards, Tom Carr-Smith, Cameron Redpath, Miles Reid

Leicester Tigers

George Pearson, Adam Radwan, Will Wand, Orlando Bailey, Gabriel Hamer-Webb, James O’Connor, Jack van Poortvliet; Nicky Smith, Jamie Blamire, Joe Heyes, Cameron Henderson, Ollie Chessum (captain), Hanro Liebenberg, Tommy Reffell, Olly Cracknell

Replacements:

Charlie Clare, Archie van der Flier, Will Hurd, George Martin, Hamish Watson, Charlie Bemand, Solomone Kata, Izaia Perese

Ian Tempest is the referee for Bath v Leicester Tigers, assisted by Sara Cox and Jonathan Healy. Adam Leal is the TMO.

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