Which one of these fierce rivals will secure a place in the Gallagher PREM play-offs?

Watch Exeter Chiefs v Saracens as two sides with a long-standing rivalry face off for the final spot in the Gallagher PREM 2025-26 semi-finals. Best of all, this hotly anticipated match is available for free on ITVX in the UK.

The league organisers couldn’t really have planned this any better. Fourth playing fifth on the final day of the regular season, with a spot in the end-of-season play-offs the prize for the victor? It’s like the season has entered its knockout stages a week early.

Chiefs have the upper hand, being ahead in the table and having home advantage on Saturday. They also know that victory could catapult them into third place, depending on what happens between Bath and Leicester at the Rec.

Saracens won’t just be there to give Exeter a Sandy Park guard of honour, however. The 2023 champions are arguably the form team in the PREM, having won their last five fixtures, and the players will be keen to delay the end of Mark McCall’s trophy-laden 17-year stint as director of rugby.

Only one of these teams will prolong their season beyond today. With so much on the line, this is sure to end the regular Gallagher PREM season with a bang.

Below we explain how you can follow the game from anywhere in the world, including details of how UK viewers can use a VPN to watch their usual Exeter Chiefs v Saracens free stream from abroad.

Key information

Free Exeter Chiefs v Saracens live streams in the UK

With all of the final round of Gallagher PREM fixtures kicking off simultaneously, Exeter Chiefs v Saracens is the match ITV has chosen for free-to-air broadcast.

The game is on ITV4 and the ITVX streaming service on Saturday afternoon, with coverage starting at 2.45pm BST ahead of the 3.15pm kick-off.

Brit travelling overseas this weekend? Don’t forget that you can use a VPN to watch your free Exeter Chiefs v Saracens live stream as if you were back in the UK. There’s more information on that below.

How to watch Exeter Chiefs v Saracens from anywhere

Abroad right now? You can still enjoy this weekend’s Gallagher PREM matches via your usual streaming service with the help of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). These handy pieces of software allow you to change your IP address, meaning you can avoid geo-blocking restrictions and watch an Exeter Chiefs v Saracens live stream as if you were back at home. The tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide both rate NordVPN as world number one, thanks to its table-topping ability to unblock streaming services. It also boasts top-notch security features. Save up to 75% on NordVPN!

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🥇 World’s best VPN service View Deal Watch Exeter Chiefs v Saracens for FREE in France France’s new PREM Rugby rights holder, Janusport, is now showing selected matches for FREE on its Twitch and YouTube channels. This weekend the streamer has picked this Exeter Chiefs v Saracens live stream. The coverage features in-vision French commentary, and gets underway at 4.15pm CET.

Other Exeter Chiefs v Saracens streaming options in the UK

UK-based fans can watch every Gallagher PREM match this season on TNT Sports, including Exeter Chiefs v Saracens. This match is available on TNT Sports 2 on Saturday, with pre-match build-up starting at 2.45pm BST ahead of the 3.15pm kick-off.

The HBO Max platform is now the streaming home of PREM Rugby, and the place to go for this Exeter Chiefs v Saracens live stream. Prices for the standalone service start at £25.99 per month if you sign up for a whole year (other packages are available), and viewers who’ve previously watched TNT Sports on Discovery+ can still use their existing email address and password to sign in to watch games on HBO Max.

UK viewers can also sign up to TNT Sports through your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package.

Exeter Chiefs v Saracens live streams around the world

United States: US-based rugby fans can watch all of this season’s Gallagher PREM action on FloRugby. A monthly FloRugby subscription costs $39.99, but it’s much cheaper if you pay for a whole year up front – an annual subscription costs $155.88, which works out at just $12.99 per month. Exeter Chiefs v Saracens kicks off at 10.15am EDT / 7.15am PDT on Saturday morning.

US-based rugby fans can watch all of this season’s Gallagher PREM action on FloRugby. Ireland: TNT Sports also has the Exeter Chiefs v Saracens rights in Ireland, and is available through Sky, Now, EE, Virgin Media and Vodafone – check your provider for price details.

TNT Sports also has the Exeter Chiefs v Saracens rights in Ireland, and is available through Sky, Now, EE, Virgin Media and Vodafone – check your provider for price details. Australia: Down Under? Subscription service Stan Sport is showing the Exeter Chiefs v Saracens live stream ad-free. It costs $20 per month to add Stan Sport to your base Stan plan, for which prices start at $12 per month. Kick-off is 12.15am AEST on Sunday morning, so don’t expect an early night.

Down Under? Subscription service Stan Sport is showing the Exeter Chiefs v Saracens live stream ad-free. It costs $20 per month to add Stan Sport to your base Stan plan, for which prices start at $12 per month. Kick-off is 12.15am AEST on Sunday morning, so don’t expect an early night. New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ is the place to go to Exeter Chiefs v Saracens live streams in New Zealand. Subscriptions to Sky Sport Now start at $54.99 per month, but day passes are also available for $29.99. The match gets underway at 2.15am NZST, so hopefully you’ll be able to get a lie-in on the other side.

Exeter Chiefs v Saracens line-ups and officials

Exeter Chiefs

Olly Woodburn, Paul Brown-Bampoe, Henry Slade, Len Ikitau, Campbell Ridl, Harvey Skinner, Stephen Varney; Scott Sio, Max Norey, Josh Iosefa-Scott, Dafydd Jenkins (captain), Andrea Zambonin, Tom Hooper, Christ Tshiunza, Ethan Roots

Replacements:

Joseph Dweba, Ethan Burger, Bachuki Tchumbadze, Rusi Tuima, Kane James, Tom Cairns, Zack Wimbush, Ben Hammersley

Saracens

Max Malins, Tobias Elliott, Nick Tompkins, Olly Hartley, Rotimi Segun, Fergus Burke, Charlie Bracken; Eroni Mawai, Jamie George, Marcus Street, Maro Itoje (captain), Hugh Tizard, Theo McFarland, Ben Earl, Tom Willis

Replacements:

Theo Dan, Rhys Carre, Marco Riccioni, Nick Isiekwe, Nathan Michelow, Ivan Van Zyl, Owen Farrell, Noah Caluori

Karl Dickson is the man with the whistle for this decisive PREM Rugby clash, assisted by Luke Pearce and Jamie Leahy. Andrew Jackson is the TMO.

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