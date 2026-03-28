Saracens welcome the Gallagher PREM leaders to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Watch Saracens v Northampton Saints as two of the Gallagher PREM’s most successful sides face off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in The Showdown VI.

Below we explain how you can follow the game from anywhere in the world, including details of how you can watch for free in the UK. We’ll also explain how you can use a VPN to watch your usual Saracens v Northampton Saints live streams if you’re away from home this weekend. You’ll find a preview and team-line-ups at the bottom of the page.

Free Saracens v Northampton Saints live streams in the UK

Saracens v Northampton Saints is one of seven Gallagher PREM live streams available FOR FREE this season on ITV’s TV channels and the ITVX streaming service.

The game, which takes place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, is on ITV4 and ITVX on Saturday evening. Coverage starts at 5.45pm GMT ahead of the 6.0opm kick-off.

Travelling overseas this weekend? Don’t forget that you can use a VPN to watch your free Saracens v Northampton Saints live stream as if you were back in the UK. There’s more information on that below.

How to watch Saracens v Northampton Saints from anywhere

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Other Saracens v Northampton Saints viewing options in the UK

UK-based fans can watch every Gallagher PREM match this season on TNT Sports. The match is available on TNT Sports 1 this evening, with pre-match build-up starting at 5.45pm GMT.

You’ll find your Saracens v Northampton Saints live stream in a different place this week, however, as the newly launched HBO Max service has replaced Discovery+ as the UK home of PREM Rugby live streams. The good news for existing TNT Sports customers is that your existing email address and password will still allow you to access your service via HBO Max, and it’ll still cost you £30.99 per month for the standalone service (other packages are available).

If you usually tune into TNT Sports via your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package, nothing has changed.

More Showdown VI streaming options

United States: The US home of the Gallagher PREM for the 2025-26 season is FloRugby. A monthly FloRugby subscription costs $39.99, but there are big savings to be had if you pay annually – a whole year’s subscription will set you back $155.88, which works out at just $12.99 per month.

The US home of the Gallagher PREM for the 2025-26 season is FloRugby. Ireland: TNT Sports has the Saracens v Northampton Saints rights in Ireland, and is available through Sky, Now, EE, Virgin Media and Vodafone – check your provider for price details.

TNT Sports has the Saracens v Northampton Saints rights in Ireland, and is available through Sky, Now, EE, Virgin Media and Vodafone – check your provider for price details. Australia: A Saracens v Northampton Saints live stream is available ad-free on Stan Sport down under. It costs $20 per month to add Stan Sport to your base Stan plan, prices for which start at $12 per month. Kick-off is 5.00am AEDT on Saturday morning, so requires an uncomfortably early start.

A Saracens v Northampton Saints live stream is available ad-free on Stan Sport down under. It costs $20 per month to add Stan Sport to your base Stan plan, prices for which start at $12 per month. Kick-off is 5.00am AEDT on Saturday morning, so requires an uncomfortably early start. New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ is the place to go to Saracens v Northampton Saints live streams in New Zealand. You can subscribe to Sky Sport Now from $54.99 per month, but day passes are also available for $29.99. The match gets underway at 7.00am NZDT on Sunday morning, so might be one to watch tucked up in bed.

Saracens v Northampton Saints preview

The Gallagher PREM is heading out on the road today, with three matches taking place at some of the UK’s most famous stadiums. They’ve arguably saved the biggest clash for last, however, as Saracens relocate to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium to host league leaders Northampton Saints.

Unfortunately, this hasn’t been a vintage season for Sarries, who bid farewell to long-serving director of rugby Mark McCall at the end of the season. After 11 matches they’re in the unfamiliar position of having lost more games than they’ve won, and will still be smarting from last week’s comprehensive 62-15 defeat to Bath.

The good news is that they’re welcoming back many of their international stars after the Six Nations, with Rhys Carre (scorer of that wonder try for Wales), captain Maro Itoji and Elliot Daly (who makes his 100th appearance for the club) all in the starting line-up. Jamie George is on the bench.

But high-flying Saints will be doing everything they can to prevent The Showdown VI becoming a party for the hosts. They sneaked a narrow 28-27 home win over struggling Newcastle Falcons last time out, but are also welcoming some international class back to their ranks. Indeed, Sarries won’t be looking forward to facing England stars Tommy Freeman, Fin Smith and Henry Pollock as they look to reignite their push for a play-off spot.

Saracens v Northampton Saints line-ups

Saracens

Elliot Daly, Tobias Elliott, Lucio Cinti, Nick Tompkins, Rotimi Segun, Owen Farrell, Charlie Bracken; Rhys Carre, Theo Dan, Marcus Street, Maro Itoje (captain), Hugh Tizard, Theo McFarland, Andy Onyeama-Christie, Tom Willis

Replacements:

Jamie George, Eroni Mawi, Marco Riccioni, Nick Isiekwe, Nathan Michelow, Ivan Van Zyl, Fergus Burke, Max Malins

Northampton Saints

George Furbank (captain), Tommy Freeman, Tom Litchfield, Rory Hutchinson, James Ramm, Fin Smith, Archie McParland; Emmanuel Iyogun, Curtis Langdon, Luke Green, Tom Lockett, Ed Prowse, Josh Kemeny, Tom Pearson, Henry Pollock

Replacements:

Craig Wright, Danilo Fischetti, Trevor Davison, JJ Van Der Mescht, Chunya Munga, Callum Chick, Jonny Weimann, Fraser Dingwall

Anthony Woodthorpe is the referee at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, assisted by Christophe Ridley and Wayne Falla. Karl Dickson is the TMO.

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