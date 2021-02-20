Edinburgh v Munster live stream: How to watch from anywhere

Find out how to tune in to the Guinness Pro14 match wherever you are in the world

Edinburgh v Munster live stream: How to watch the Pro14 match online from anywhere

Edinburgh may have unveiled their new stadium this week but it is the more familiar BT Murrayfield that will stage their Guinness Pro14 fixture against Munster this evening (kick-off 7.35pm).

Edinburgh and Munster led the way in Conference B in the 2019-20 season before losing in the semi-finals, but they have experienced contrasting fortunes in this campaign.

When these two sides met at Thomond Park in October in round two, Munster snuck home 25-23 thanks to Ben Healy’s conversion of a late CJ Stander try.

Munster have built on that performance to sit comfortably at the top of Conference B with nine wins from 11 games while Edinburgh are down in fifth with only four victories from ten.

Both sides are without most of their internationals for this fixture at BT Murrayfield. Here are the two line-ups and below we explain how to find a reliable live stream for Edinburgh v Munster wherever you are.

Edinburgh: Damien Hoyland; Jack Blain, Mark Bennett, Chris Dean, Eroni Sau; Jaco van der Walt, Henry Pyrgos (co-captain); Pierre Schoeman, David Cherry, Lee-Roy Atalifo, Andrew Davidson, Grant Gilchrist (co-captain), Nick Haining, Luke Crosbie, Viliame Mata.

Replacements: Mike Willemse, Boan Venter, Murray McCallum, Magnus Bradbury, Ally Miller, Charlie Shiel, Nathan Chamberlain, Matt Currie.

Munster: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Shane Daly; JJ Hanrahan, Craig Casey; James Cronin, Niall Scannell, John Ryan, Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland (captain), Jack O’Donoghue, Chris Cloete, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Jeremy Loughman, Stephen Archer, Fineen Wycherley, Jack O’Sullivan, Nick McCarthy, Ben Healy, Rory Scannell.

Edinburgh v Munster live stream: How to watch from the UK

Edinburgh v Munster, which kicks off at 7.35pm this evening, will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 in the UK.

Premier Sports show every Guinness Pro14 match live in the UK. If you have a Sky or Virgin Media contract, you can add Premier Sports to your package from £9.99 a month.

Or subscribe to Premier Player so you can stream matches online from £9.99 a month or £99 for 12 months.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when there’s a particular match you want to watch, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – Virtual Private Network. Check out Express VPN.

Edinburgh v Munster live stream: How to watch from Ireland

In Ireland, eir Sport show Pro14 matches live, including Edinburgh v Munster (kick-off 7.35pm on eir Sport 1), and if you sign up for eir broadband you can watch eir Sport for free via the eir TV app and online player.

Find out more about the eir broadband deals here.

Or you can sign up for eir TV and broadband packages, which include eir Sport, from €39.98 a month.

If you have Sky TV in Ireland but not eir broadband, you can add eir Sport to your package for €14.99 a month for four months (€29.99 after that) or for €149 for the year – here are the details of the Sky-eir package.

If you’re from Ireland but are abroad when there’s a particular match you want to watch, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN.

Edinburgh v Munster live stream: How to watch from Europe

If you’re in Austria, Germany, Italy or Switzerland, you can watch Edinburgh v Munster (kick-off 8.35pm) through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN, which is compatible with smart TVs and phones, tablets, PCs, streaming sticks, set-top boxes, gaming consoles and more.

Edinburgh v Munster live stream: How to watch from the Canada

DAZN, which allows you to live stream sport or watch it on demand, is the place to go to watch Edinburgh v Munster in Canada. It will kick off at 2.35pm EST and 11.35am on the West Coast.

Edinburgh v Munster live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to Edinburgh v Munster from New Zealand, the match kicks off at 8.35am on Sunday morning on Sky Sport NZ Select.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 June 2021 you’ll get your first two months free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Edinburgh v Munster live stream: How to watch from South Africa

SuperSport came on board as a Pro14 broadcast partner when South African franchises Cheetahs and Kings joined the competition in 2017.

Edinburgh v Munster kicks off at 9.35pm on SuperSport Rugby.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

