Your quick guide to the 2026 Six Nations fixtures, which saw France crowned champions again after an incredible climax in Paris
It was an extraordinary Six Nations Championship – and the best was saved till last.
In a match for the ages, France defeated England 48-46 in the last of the 2026 Six Nations fixtures courtesy of a long-range penalty by Thomas Ramos with the clock in the red. It gave les Bleus back-to-back titles and brought heartache for England, who seemed poised to pull off an epic victory via Tommy Freeman’s 77th-minute converted try.
England outscored France seven tries to six – Louis Bielle-Biarrey scoring four for the hosts – but missed out because they couldn’t match Ramos’s faultless kicking off the tee.
Despite a vastly improved performance, Steve Borthwick’s beleaguered team finished in fifth place and with an unprecedented four defeats in a single Six Nations.
Related: Upcoming rugby union fixtures
France’s last-gasp win snatched the Six Nations trophy from the grasp of Ireland, who started Super Saturday with a 43-21 win over Scotland in Dublin. It brought Ireland the Triple Crown and the eventual runners-up spot having begun the tournament with a defeat to France.
Scotland finished third and Italy were fourth after a disappointing 31-17 reverse to a revitalized Wales side in Cardiff. Wales again collected the Wooden Spoon but had the satisfaction of their first Six Nations win in three years following 15 consecutive defeats.
Read more: Six Nations fixtures for 2027
You’ll find all of the 2026 Six Nations fixtures and results below. You can also check out team news in our guides to the England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales squads.
2026 Six Nations fixtures and results
Round 1
Thursday 5 February
- France 36-14 Ireland
Stade de France, Paris
Saturday 7 February
- Italy 18-15 Scotland
Stadio Olimpico, Rome
- England 48-7 Wales
Allianz Stadium, Twickenham
Round 2
Saturday 14 February
- Ireland 20-13 Italy
Aviva Stadium, Dublin
- Scotland 31-20 England
Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh
Sunday 15 February
- Wales 12-54 France
Principality Stadium, Cardiff
Round 3
Saturday 21 February
- England 21-42 Ireland
Allianz Stadium, Twickenham
- Wales 23-26 Scotland
Principality Stadium, Cardiff
Sunday 22 February
- France 33-8 Italy
Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille
Round 4
Friday 6 March
- Ireland 27-17 Wales
Aviva Stadium, Dublin
Saturday 7 March
- Scotland 50-40 France
Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh
- Italy 23-18 England
Stadio Olimpico, Rome
Round 5
Saturday 14 March
- Ireland 43-21 Scotland
Aviva Stadium, Dublin
- Wales 31-17 Italy
Principality Stadium, Cardiff
- France 48-46 England
Stade de France, Paris
2025 Six Nations results
Round 1
Friday 31 January
- France 43-0 Wales
Stade de France, Paris
Saturday 1 February
- Scotland 31-19 Italy
Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh
- Ireland 27-22 England
Aviva Stadium, Dublin
Round 2
Saturday 8 February
- Italy 22-15 Wales
Stadio Olimpico, Rome
- England 26-25 France
Allianz Stadium, Twickenham
Sunday 9 February
- Scotland 18-32 Ireland
Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh
Round 3
Saturday 22 February
- Wales 18-27 Ireland
Principality Stadium, Cardiff
- England 16-15 Scotland
Allianz Stadium, Twickenham
Sunday 23 February
- Italy 24-73 France
Stadio Olimpico, Rome
Related: Upcoming rugby union fixtures
Round 4
Saturday 8 March
- Ireland 27-42 France
Aviva Stadium, Dublin
- Scotland 35-29 Wales
Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh
Sunday 9 March
- England 47-24 Italy
Allianz Stadium, Twickenham
Round 5
Saturday 15 March
- Italy 17-22 Ireland
Stadio Olimpico, Rome
- Wales 14-68 England
Principality Stadium, Cardiff
- France 35-16 Scotland
Stade de France, Paris
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