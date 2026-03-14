2026 Six Nations fixtures – every match in this year’s men’s championship

Your quick guide to the 2026 Six Nations fixtures, which saw France crowned champions again after an incredible climax in Paris

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It was an extraordinary Six Nations Championship – and the best was saved till last.

In a match for the ages, France defeated England 48-46 in the last of the 2026 Six Nations fixtures courtesy of a long-range penalty by Thomas Ramos with the clock in the red. It gave les Bleus back-to-back titles and brought heartache for England, who seemed poised to pull off an epic victory via Tommy Freeman’s 77th-minute converted try.

England outscored France seven tries to six – Louis Bielle-Biarrey scoring four for the hosts – but missed out because they couldn’t match Ramos’s faultless kicking off the tee.

Despite a vastly improved performance, Steve Borthwick’s beleaguered team finished in fifth place and with an unprecedented four defeats in a single Six Nations.

Related: Upcoming rugby union fixtures

France’s last-gasp win snatched the Six Nations trophy from the grasp of Ireland, who started Super Saturday with a 43-21 win over Scotland in Dublin. It brought Ireland the Triple Crown and the eventual runners-up spot having begun the tournament with a defeat to France.

Scotland finished third and Italy were fourth after a disappointing 31-17 reverse to a revitalized Wales side in Cardiff. Wales again collected the Wooden Spoon but had the satisfaction of their first Six Nations win in three years following 15 consecutive defeats.

Read more: Six Nations fixtures for 2027

You’ll find all of the 2026 Six Nations fixtures and results below. You can also check out team news in our guides to the England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales squads.

2026 Six Nations fixtures and results

Round 1

Thursday 5 February

  • France 36-14 Ireland
    Stade de France, Paris

Saturday 7 February

  • Italy 18-15 Scotland
    Stadio Olimpico, Rome
  • England 48-7 Wales
    Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

Round 2

Saturday 14 February

  • Ireland 20-13 Italy
    Aviva Stadium, Dublin
  • Scotland 31-20 England
    Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Sunday 15 February

  • Wales 12-54 France
    Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Round 3

Saturday 21 February

  • England 21-42 Ireland
    Allianz Stadium, Twickenham
  • Wales 23-26 Scotland
    Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Sunday 22 February

  • France 33-8 Italy
    Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille

Round 4

Friday 6 March

  • Ireland 27-17 Wales
    Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Saturday 7 March

  • Scotland 50-40 France
    Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh
  • Italy 23-18 England
    Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Round 5

Saturday 14 March

  • Ireland 43-21 Scotland
    Aviva Stadium, Dublin
  • Wales 31-17 Italy
    Principality Stadium, Cardiff
  • France 48-46 England
    Stade de France, Paris

2025 Six Nations results

Round 1

Friday 31 January

  • France 43-0 Wales
    Stade de France, Paris

Saturday 1 February

  • Scotland 31-19 Italy
    Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh
  • Ireland 27-22 England
    Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Round 2

Saturday 8 February

  • Italy 22-15 Wales
    Stadio Olimpico, Rome
  • England 26-25 France
    Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

Sunday 9 February

  • Scotland 18-32 Ireland
    Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Round 3

Saturday 22 February

  • Wales 18-27 Ireland
    Principality Stadium, Cardiff
  • England 16-15 Scotland
    Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

Sunday 23 February

  • Italy 24-73 France
    Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Related: Upcoming rugby union fixtures

Round 4

Saturday 8 March

  • Ireland 27-42 France
    Aviva Stadium, Dublin
  • Scotland 35-29 Wales
    Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Sunday 9 March

  • England 47-24 Italy
    Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

Round 5

Saturday 15 March

  • Italy 17-22 Ireland
    Stadio Olimpico, Rome
  • Wales 14-68 England
    Principality Stadium, Cardiff
  • France 35-16 Scotland
    Stade de France, Paris

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