Your quick guide to the 2026 Six Nations fixtures, which saw France crowned champions again after an incredible climax in Paris

It was an extraordinary Six Nations Championship – and the best was saved till last.

In a match for the ages, France defeated England 48-46 in the last of the 2026 Six Nations fixtures courtesy of a long-range penalty by Thomas Ramos with the clock in the red. It gave les Bleus back-to-back titles and brought heartache for England, who seemed poised to pull off an epic victory via Tommy Freeman’s 77th-minute converted try.

England outscored France seven tries to six – Louis Bielle-Biarrey scoring four for the hosts – but missed out because they couldn’t match Ramos’s faultless kicking off the tee.

Despite a vastly improved performance, Steve Borthwick’s beleaguered team finished in fifth place and with an unprecedented four defeats in a single Six Nations.

Related: Upcoming rugby union fixtures

France’s last-gasp win snatched the Six Nations trophy from the grasp of Ireland, who started Super Saturday with a 43-21 win over Scotland in Dublin. It brought Ireland the Triple Crown and the eventual runners-up spot having begun the tournament with a defeat to France.

Scotland finished third and Italy were fourth after a disappointing 31-17 reverse to a revitalized Wales side in Cardiff. Wales again collected the Wooden Spoon but had the satisfaction of their first Six Nations win in three years following 15 consecutive defeats.

Read more: Six Nations fixtures for 2027

You’ll find all of the 2026 Six Nations fixtures and results below. You can also check out team news in our guides to the England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales squads.

Read more: How to watch the Six Nations 2026 from anywhere

2026 Six Nations fixtures and results

Round 1

Thursday 5 February

France 36-14 Ireland

Stade de France, Paris

Saturday 7 February

Italy 18-15 Scotland

Stadio Olimpico, Rome

England 48-7 Wales

Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

Round 2

Saturday 14 February

Ireland 20-13 Italy

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Scotland 31-20 England

Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Sunday 15 February

Wales 12-54 France

Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Round 3

Saturday 21 February

England 21-42 Ireland

Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

Wales 23-26 Scotland

Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Sunday 22 February

France 33-8 Italy

Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille

Round 4

Friday 6 March

Ireland 27-17 Wales

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Saturday 7 March

Scotland 50-40 France

Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Italy 23-18 England

Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Round 5

Saturday 14 March

Ireland 43-21 Scotland

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Wales 31-17 Italy

Principality Stadium, Cardiff

France 48-46 England

Stade de France, Paris

2025 Six Nations results

Round 1 Friday 31 January France 43-0 Wales

Stade de France, Paris

Saturday 1 February Scotland 31-19 Italy

Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Ireland 27-22 England

Aviva Stadium, Dublin Round 2 Saturday 8 February Italy 22-15 Wales

Stadio Olimpico, Rome

England 26-25 France

Allianz Stadium, Twickenham Sunday 9 February Scotland 18-32 Ireland

Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Round 3 Saturday 22 February Wales 18-27 Ireland

Principality Stadium, Cardiff

England 16-15 Scotland

Allianz Stadium, Twickenham Sunday 23 February Italy 24-73 France

Stadio Olimpico, Rome Related: Upcoming rugby union fixtures Round 4 Saturday 8 March Ireland 27-42 France

Aviva Stadium, Dublin



Aviva Stadium, Dublin Scotland 35-29 Wales

Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Sunday 9 March England 47-24 Italy

Allianz Stadium, Twickenham Round 5 Saturday 15 March Italy 17-22 Ireland

Stadio Olimpico, Rome



Wales 14-68 England

Principality Stadium, Cardiff



France 35-16 Scotland

Stade de France, Paris



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