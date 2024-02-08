What trophies are won during the Six Nations? There are plenty up for grabs so lets take a look at all of them.

There are several different Six Nations trophies to be win across the tournament.

These are contested between two nations and/or the home nations.

Related: Six Nations history

Below we have listed them all including the many rivalry trophies.

Six Nations Trophies

Six Nations Championship Trophy

The Six Nations Championship Trophy is what all the teams are competing for. The trophy was originally conceived by the Earl of Westmorland and was first presented to the winners of the 1993 championship, France. This lasted until 2014 when a new trophy was designed which is used today and pictured below.

Triple Crown Trophy

The Triple Crown trophy is awarded to the country that beats all the other home nations. Ireland are the current holders of this after beating Scotland, England and Wales during the 2023 tournament. Much like the Grand Slam, this had been an informal honour, however from 2006 onwards an official trophy was awarded for the achievement.

Rivalry Trophies

There are also several trophies which are awarded for victories in specific matches during the Six Nations. The most famous is the Calcutta Cup.

Calcutta Cup

Contested between England and Scotland each year. It was named after the Calcutta Rugby Football Club, it was formed after the club was disbanded and the members melted down rupees to make the cup. Scotland won the trophy in 2023 after an impressive performance at Twickenham.

Millennium Trophy

The Millennium trophy is contested between England and Ireland and will be up for grabs in round four of the tournament as England face the Irish in London.

Centenary Quaich Trophy

Perhaps a little unheard of, this trophy is competed for by Ireland and Scotland.

Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy

France and Italy compete for this – let’s call it an ‘unconventional looking’ – trophy. Named after Italian national hero Giuseppe Garibaldi, it commemorates the life of one of the fathers of a unified Italy. He also served in the French Army during the Franco-Prussian War.

Auld Alliance Trophy

The newest of all the trophies, Scotland and France competed for it for the first time in 2018.

Doddie Weir Cup

Wales and Scotland compete for the cup first introduced in Autumn of 2018.

Follow our Six Nations homepage which we update regularly with news and features.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.