France enter the 2023 championship as defending champions

France finished the 2022 Guinness Six Nations in style by claiming their first title in 12 years, sealing the Grand Slam with victory over England in Paris. Fabien Galthié’s side certainly have the potential to defend the title this year. The team are on top of their game and after finishing 2022 unbeaten will be bidding to win successive championships, matching the feat Les Bleus last achieved in 2006 and 2007.

While Galthié certainly has plenty of injuries to deal with, centre Jonathan Danty and flanker Cameron Woki are just two of a number of big names that have unfortunately been ruled out, there is still a strong core and plenty of depth in the France squad for the 2023 championship.

However, what makes things more difficult for the men in blue, who will almost certainly have one eye on the home World Cup that gets underway in September of this year, is that they have just the two home games against Scotland and Wales.

Old rugby cliches dictate that French sides don’t travel well, but Galthié’s men will know they have to perform on the road – with trips to Dublin and Twickenham in store – if they are to hoists the Six Nations trophy aloft once more.

Here is how their tournament will play out.

France Six Nations Fixtures 2023

(All kick-off times are GMT)

Round 1

Sun 5 February, Italy v France (3pm)

Round 2

Sat 11 February, Ireland v France (2.15pm)

Round 3

Sun 26 February, France v Scotland (3pm)

Round 4

Sat 11 March, England v France (4.45pm)

Round 5

Sat 18 March, France v Wales (2.45pm)