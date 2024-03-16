How to watch Ireland v Scotland: Live stream this afternoon’s Six Nations 2024 match

Can Andy Farrell's men secure the Six Nations title in the second match of Super Saturday? Watch an Ireland v Scotland live stream to find out

Both teams will be smarting after shock defeats last weekend but Ireland remain favourites to retain their Six Nations title in Dublin. Watch an Ireland v Scotland live stream to find out if Gregor Townsend’s side – who still have an outside chance of winning the championship – can ruin the Irish party the day before St Patrick’s Day.

If you’re in the UK you can tune in for free on ITVX, and if you’re in Ireland you can watch the game on Virgin Media Player. Travelling overseas today on holiday or for work? No problem, because British and Irish fans can use a VPN to watch Ireland v Scotland for free from abroad.

For viewing options elsewhere on planet Earth, check out our guide to watching the Six Nations Championship from anywhere. You can find out about the teams in our detailed guides to the Ireland and Scotland squads, and if you scroll down to the end of the article you’ll find the Rugby World team’s predictions for the game.

Can I watch an Ireland v Scotland live stream for free?

If you live in the UK or Ireland then the answer is an emphatic yes. You can watch an Ireland v Scotland live stream for free on the ITVX streaming service. The match will also be broadcast live on ITV1.

If you’re in Ireland, you can watch an Ireland v Scotland live stream for free on Virgin Media Player and Virgin Media One.

What if I’m outside the UK and Ireland?

If you’re a resident of the UK or Ireland abroad on holiday or for work this afternoon, you can still watch an Ireland v Scotland live stream.

Geo-blocking restrictions mean you won’t be able to access your usual ITVX or Virgin Media Player service from abroad, but this doesn’t have to prevent you from watching the game. By using a VPN, or Virtual Private Network – a smart, legal piece of software that allows you to change your IP address – you can make your computer appear to be back home. In other words, you’ll be able watch your usual streaming services as if you were sitting on your sofa in front of the TV.

The experts at TechRadar are big fans of ExpressVPN. Not only is it easy to use, it also provides excellent online privacy, while allowing you to watch on several devices at once. And as if that wasn’t enough, it currently offers three months extra for free when you sign up, and a 30-day money back guarantee. Don’t forget, though, that Brits will still need a valid UK TV Licence to watch an Ireland v Scotland live stream from abroad.

Viewers in France can tune in for free via France TV.

Outside Europe, subscription services in South Africa (SuperSport), the USA (Peacock Premium), New Zealand (Sky Sport NZ), Australia (Stan Sport) and Asia (Premier Sports) will all be showing an Ireland v Scotland live stream.

What time does the Ireland v Scotland live stream start?

The Aviva Stadium showdown kicks off at 4:45pm GMT this afternoon, with ITVX’s coverage getting underway at 3:55pm. In Ireland, Virgin Media Player’s coverage starts at 4:00pm.

As for kick-off times further afield… That’ll be 5:45pm in France and Italy, 6:45pm in South Africa, and (in the US) 12:45pm ET and 9:45am PT. As ever with the Six Nations, Aussies and Kiwis have to wake up very early – or stay up very late – to watch the game. Kick-off is at 3:45am AEDT and 5:45am NZDT, respectively.

Who will win Ireland v Scotland?

Despite their surprise loss to England last Saturday, Andy Farrell’s team go into this afternoon’s match as favourites – and they’re even hotter favourites to retain the Six Nations title, seeing as a losing bonus point will probably be enough to ensure the trophy returns to Dublin.

“Ireland have more consistent form this tournament to pull off a win over Scotland,” says Sarah Rendell in Rugby World’s Ireland v Scotland predictions. “Andy Farrell’s men dominated France in the first round, dealt with Italy and Wales and fell short to England. Scotland managed to close out the game against Wales, narrowly lost to France, dominated England and lost to Italy. They have performed well but in patches of matches. The most consistent they have been over 80 minutes came against England. In the other fixtures they have failed to completely execute their game plan.”

