How to watch Scotland v England: Live stream the 2024 Calcutta Cup match

Scotland will be out to end England's undefeated start to the Six Nations at Murrayfield. Here's how to tune in.

The Calcutta Cup is always one of the highlights of the Six Nations Championship, so it’s worth making time to watch a Scotland v England live stream today. If you’re in the UK you can tune in for free on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. Outside your usual country? No problem, because Brits abroad can use a VPN to watch the Murrayfield match for free from overseas.

Scotland have won three in a row against their oldest rugby rivals, but with England unbeaten in this year’s tournament this is a tight one to call. Rugby World’s predictions lean slightly in Scotland’s favour, but only just – in fact, editor Alan Dymock tips the Scots to win by a single point. “If Scotland have the edge slightly,” he says, “then they have to do what they haven’t done in the last two matches and patiently work their way to the line at the very end of the game.”

Read on to find out how to watch a Scotland v England live stream on BBC iPlayer, and how to use a VPN to follow the game from abroad. For viewing options elsewhere on planet Earth, check out our guide to watching the Six Nations Championship from anywhere.

Can I watch a Scotland v England live stream for free?

If you’re a UK resident then it’s super easy to watch today’s Calcutta Cup match! A Scotland v England live stream is available on the BBC iPlayer streaming service. The match will also be broadcast live on BBC One.

It’s not only UK-based rugby fans who get to enjoy today’s Calcutta Cup match without handing over any cash. If you’re in Ireland, you can watch a Scotland v England live stream for free on Virgin Media Player.

What if I’m outside the UK and Ireland?

If you’re a UK resident abroad on holiday or for work, you can still watch a Scotland v England live stream this afternoon.

Geo-blocking restrictions mean you won’t be able to access your usual BBC iPlayer or Virgin Media Player service from abroad, but this is a fixable problem. By using a VPN, or Virtual Private Network – a smart, legal piece of software that allows you to change your IP address – you can make your computer appear to be back home. In other words, you’ll be able watch your usual streaming services as if you were sitting in your sofa in front of the TV.

The experts at TechRadar recommend ExpressVPN. Not only is it easy to use, it also provides excellent online privacy, while allowing you to watch on several devices at once. And as if that wasn’t enough, it currently offers three months extra for free when you sign up, and a 30-day money back guarantee. Don’t forget, though, that you’ll still need a valid UK TV Licence to watch a Scotland v England live stream from abroad.

Viewers in France can tune in for free via France TV.

Outside Europe, subscription services in South Africa (SuperSport), the USA (Peacock Premium), New Zealand (Sky Sport NZ), Australia (Stan Sport) and Asia (Premier Sports) will all be showing a Scotland v Wales live stream.

What time does the Scotland v England live stream start?

The big Murrayfield showdown kicks off at 4:45pm GMT this afternoon, with BBC iPlayer’s coverage getting underway at 4:00pm. Gladiators will have to wait…

As for kick-off times further afield… That’ll be 4:45pm in Ireland, 5:45pm in France, 6:45pm in South Africa, and (in the US) 11:45am ET and 8:45am PT. As ever with the Six Nations, Aussies and Kiwis have to wake up very early – or stay up very late – to watch the game. Kick-off is at 3:45am AEDT and 5:45am NZDT, respectively.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.