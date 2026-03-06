Your at-a-glance guide to watching Ireland v Wales, Scotland v France and Italy v England wherever you are in the world.

Six Nations round 4 is set to be a must-watch weekend of rugby action, as the annual competition enters its final stages.

On Friday night, Ireland host struggling Wales in Dublin, looking to set-up a Triple Crown decider against Scotland next weekend. In Saturday’s first game, France travel to Scotland knowing that a bonus point victory will secure the Six Nations title with a week to spare. Then, a few hours later, England face a tricky evening in Rome as they look to get their floundering campaign back on track.

The good news for rugby fans is that all three matches are available for free if you live in the UK, Ireland or France. Below you’ll find an at-a-glance guide to watching Six Nations round 4 live streams from anywhere, with kick-off times, streaming information and details of how you can use a VPN to watch your usual Six Nations stream if you’re overseas this weekend.

Just scroll down to find timings and channels where you are.

Stream Six Nations round 4 from anywhere

Even if you’re travelling abroad this weekend, UK- Ireland- and France-based rugby fans can still watch their usual free Six Nations round 4 live streams as if they were back home. A VPN bypasses geo-blocking by changing your IP address, allowing you to watch all of this weekend’s matches if you were sitting on your sofa back home.

NordVPN is our favourite and rated as the #1 VPN by our colleagues at TechRadar.

Six Nations round 4 free streams in the United Kingdom

Ireland v Wales

Date: Friday 6 March 2026

Friday 6 March 2026 Kick-off time: 8.10pm GMT

8.10pm GMT FREE live streams: ITVX (English commentary) / BBC iPlayer, S4C Clic (Welsh commentary)

ITVX (English commentary) / BBC iPlayer, S4C Clic (Welsh commentary) TV channels: ITV1 / S4C

Scotland v France

Date: Saturday 7 March 2026

Saturday 7 March 2026 Kick-off time: 2.10pm GMT

2.10pm GMT FREE live stream: BBC iPlayer

BBC iPlayer TV channel: BBC One

BBC One Alternative stream: Premier Sports (subscription only; prices start at around £11 per month)

Italy v England

Date: Saturday 7 March 2026

Saturday 7 March 2026 Kick-off time: 4.40pm GMT

4.40pm GMT FREE live stream: ITVX

ITVX TV channel: ITV1

Watch Six Nations round 4 live streams in Ireland – for FREE

Ireland v Wales

Date: Friday 6 March 2026

Friday 6 March 2026 Kick-off time: 8.10pm GMT

8.10pm GMT FREE live stream: RTÉ Player

RTÉ Player TV channel: RTÉ2

Scotland v France

Date: Saturday 7 March 2026

Saturday 7 March 2026 Kick-off time: 2.10pm GMT

2.10pm GMT FREE live stream: Virgin Media Play

Virgin Media Play TV channel: Virgin Media One

Italy v England

Date: Saturday 7 March 2026

Saturday 7 March 2026 Kick-off time: 4.40pm GMT

4.40pm GMT FREE live stream: Virgin Media Play

Virgin Media Play TV channel: Virgin Media One

Free streams for Six Nations round 4 in France

Ireland v Wales

Date: Friday 6 March 2026

Friday 6 March 2026 Kick-off time: 9.10pm CET

9.10pm CET FREE live stream: France TV

France TV TV channel: France 3

Scotland v France

Date: Saturday 7 March 2026

Saturday 7 March 2026 Kick-off time: 3.10pm CET

3.10pm CET FREE live stream: TF1+

TF1+ TV channel: TF1

Italy v England

Date: Saturday 7 March 2026

Saturday 7 March 2026 Kick-off time: 5.40pm CET

5.40pm CET FREE live stream: TF1+

TF1+ TV channel: TF1

Watch Six Nations round 4 in the US

In the US, all Six Nations round 4 matches are available via NBC’s Peacock Premium streaming service. Prices start at $10.99 per month. This weekend’s schedule is as follows:

Ireland v Wales

Date: Friday 6 March 2026

Friday 6 March 2026 Kick-off time: 3.10pm ET / 12.10pm PT

Scotland v France

Date: Saturday 7 March 2026

Saturday 7 March 2026 Kick-off time: 9.10am ET / 6.10am PT

Italy v England

Date: Saturday 7 March 2026

Saturday 7 March 2026 Kick-off time: 11.40am ET / 8.40am PT

Six Nations round 4 streams in Australia

Stan Sport is the home of Six Nations round 4 live streams down under. You’ll need a $20 per month Stan Sport plan (in addition to your base Stan subscription) to tune in.

Fixture info below:

Ireland v Wales

Date: Saturday 7 March 2026

Saturday 7 March 2026 Kick-off time: 7.10am AEDT

Scotland v France

Date: Sunday 8 March 2026

Sunday 8 March 2026 Kick-off time: 1.10am AEDT

Italy v England

Date: Sunday 8 March 2026

Sunday 8 March 2026 Kick-off time: 3.40am AEDT

Six Nations round 4 viewing options in South Africa

SuperSport has all the Six Nations round 4 live streams in South Africa, and is available via DStv and streaming. Read on for details of this weekend’s Six Nations fixtures.

Ireland v Wales

Date: Friday 6 March 2026

Friday 6 March 2026 Kick-off time: 10.10pm SAST

Scotland v France

Date: Saturday 7 March 2026

Saturday 7 March 2026 Kick-off time: 4.10pm SAST

Italy v England

Date: Saturday 7 March 2026

Saturday 7 March 2026 Kick-off time: 6.40pm SAST

How to watch Six Nations round 4 in New Zealand

In New Zealand, every Six Nations round 4 match is on Sky Sport, which costs $54.99 per month for a streaming subscription. You’ll find this weekend’s kick-off times below:

Ireland v Wales

Date: Saturday 7 March 2026

Saturday 7 March 2026 Kick-off time: 9.10am AEDT

Scotland v France

Date: Sunday 8 March 2026

Sunday 8 March 2026 Kick-off time: 3.10am AEDT

Italy v England

Date: Sunday 8 March 2026

Sunday 8 March 2026 Kick-off time: 5.40am AEDT

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service).

2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad.

2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad.