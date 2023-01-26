Here are all the championship fixtures for Gregor Townsend's Scotland

Scotland begin the 2023 Guinness Six Nations once again bidding to improve on their best-ever finish of third since the turn of the millennium and the arrival of Italy. Gregor Townsend’s side may have struggled to make much of an impact at the top of the table but they have enjoyed plenty of recent success in the Calcutta Cup, only losing one of their last five encounters against England.

That bodes well ahead of their opening fixture at Twickenham with Scotland, now captained by flanker Jamie Ritchie, looking to secure a hat-trick of wins over England.

After the trip to London, Scotland are back on more familiar soil with a home tie at BT Murrayfield against Wales in Round 2. The following week, Finn Russell is back in Paris as Scotland take on defending Grand Slam champions France on the Sunday of Round 3.

Scotland host the world’s number one side in Round 4 as Andy Farrell’s Ireland make the trip over to the capital. And Super Saturday sees Scotland conclude their campaign by hosting Italy in the first encounter of the final weekend of action.

Related: Scotland Six Nations squad

Take a look at how their championship will play out below.

Click here for the full Six Nations fixtures for all sides

Scotland Six Nations Fixtures 2023

Round 1

Sat 4 February, England v Scotland (4.45pm)

Round 2

Sat 11 February, Scotland v Wales (4.45pm)

Round 3

Sun 26 February, France v Scotland (3pm)

Round 4

Sun 12 March, Scotland v Ireland (3pm)

Round 5

Sat 18 March, Scotland v Italy (12.30pm)