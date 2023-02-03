The Six Nations Fantasy Rugby game returns for the 2023 tournament as players get to assemble star-studded line-ups from all six teams

The official Six Nations Fantasy Rugby is an immersive experience for fans to pit their credentials against one another, and pick the best possible team they can. Rugby fans’ coaching abilities can be tested in leagues against friends, families and worldwide.

Prizes mentioned on the game are two tickets to a game of your choice plus five 100 Euro vouchers for the Six Nations store.

Each Fantasy Rugby squad has 18 players – a starting XV plus three substitutes. You have a budget of 245 stars to select your player, with every athlete assigned a star value. Up to four players can be selected from any one nation and the value of the players evolves throughout the competition according to their performances on the field.

Scoring Points

Players will earn ‘team’ points – applied in proportion to their presence in the game – and ‘rugby player’ points, determined by their individual statistics.

Each squad must have a captain, whose points will be doubled, while a nominated ‘supersub’ will see their points tripled if they come off the bench during their match.

While in other years players would earn more points for an away win than at home, this year the same points are being given out. For a win they will earn eight points, a draw is four and a defeat gives them nothing.

A try earns the scorer 15 points. Conversions are awarded two points while penalties get five points, a drop-goal seven.

Players also earn seven points for a line-break, 0.2 points per carried metre with the ball, seven points for a breakdown steal and seven points for line-out steals.

Every tackle is worth a point and dominant tackles are worth seven.

A successful 50-22 kick will earn a player 10 points.

A try assist will add two points to a player’s total.

Those named as the official Guinness Six Nations Player of the Match earn 15 points.

A yellow card means a reduction of five points and red cards loses you ten points.

So who will you pick?

