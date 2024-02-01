Six Nations squads – all the team news for every side

England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, France and Italy squad lists

Before a ball is kicked or a ruck hit, the biggest excitement comes from the announcement of the Six Nations squads.

Every coach must whittle down their playing numbers to a training group of around 36 and then, crucially, name those all-important matchday 23s for the Six Nations clashes.

Six Nations squads: Every team

England Six Nations squad and team news

Steve Borthwick enters his second Six Nations with his feet more under the table then last year when he’d only been appointed a month before. A bronze medal at the World Cup helped enthuse fans at home but they will need to see more than two wins if they are to fully get behind the new-look side led by Jamie George.

Wales Six Nations squad and team news

While it’s evolution for England, it feels more like revolution for Warren Gatland’s Wales with a host of new faces led by 21-year-old Exeter Chiefs lock Dafydd Jenkins. Expectations are not too high of the new bunch but surely this year will be better than last if there’s no more threats of strike action. Gatland warned not to write his side off.

Ireland Six Nations squad and team news

Ireland fans are still stinging from Rugby World Cup quarter-final heartbreak but a repeat of last year’s Grand Slam will go a long way to putting that to bed. Andy Farrell is in his last Six Nations before his Lions sabbatical so will be looking to make a resounding impact with his men in green.

Scotland Six Nations squad and team news

Gregor Townsend’s Scotland finished third last year and are widely seen as the ‘best of the rest’ behind Ireland and France. They are coming off their own World Cup angst after yet another pool-stage exit in France. New co-captains Rory Darge and Finn Russell will hope to steer the ship back on course.

France Six Nations squad and team news

Without the talismanic Antoine Dupont, who is turning his hand to sevens for Paris 2024, France have No 8 Gregory Alldritt as captain. There’s some new faces but still the bulk of the 2022 Grand Slam-winning side. They will be right up there once again, you’d think.

Italy Six Nations squad and team news

Full Contact documentary star Kieran Crowley has been replaced by Gonzalo Quesada as Azzurri coach but Netflix stars Sebastian Negri and Stephen Varney remain in the squad. Italy are the only team with the same captain as 2023 as Michele Lamaro once again leads his side into battle.

