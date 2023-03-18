Who is Shane Williams: ITV’s Wales commentator

Legendary winger works as a summariser in the Six Nations

Former wing Shane Williams was on commentary duty for ITV as Wales took on France in their final 2023 Guinness Six Nations match.

During his glittering international playing career, Williams became Wales’ record try scorer with 58.

Ten things you should know about Shane Williams

1. Shane Williams was born on 26 February, 1977 in Morriston, Swansea. Williams stands at 5ft 7in (1.7m) and weighs in at 12st 8lbs (80kg).

2. Williams was first introduced to rugby at primary school but later, after being told he was too small for the sport, took up football instead.

3. Williams was initially a scrum-half before he was moved onto the wing at Neath by coach Lyn Jones.

4. He made his Wales debut in the 2000 Six Nations against France under Graham Henry.

5. Williams is Wales’ overall record try scorer with 58, Wales’ record try scorer in the Six Nations with 22 and Wales’ record try scorer at World Cups with ten.

6. He scored five tries in a single game against Manawatu on the British & Irish Lions tour to New Zealand in 2005.

7. Williams won a Grand Slam with Wales in 2005 and 2008.

8. He was the first Welshman to be named World Rugby’s Player of the Year in 2008, beating compatriot Ryan Jones, New Zealand’s Dan Carter, Scotland captain Mike Blair, and Italy captain Sergio Parisse to the award.

9. He left the Ospreys to play in Japan with Mitsubishi Dynaboars in 2012 and in 2013 travelled to Australia to commentate on the Lions tour before receiving a shock call-up from Warren Gatland to play against the Brumbies as injury cover.

10. Williams has worked as a co-commentator since hanging up his boots, featuring on the BBC and ITV during the Six Nations.

