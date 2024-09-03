Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025: All you need to know

All you need to know about the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup set to be held in England

The 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup is set to be held in England and the Red Roses will be doing everything in their power to make sure they get their hands on the trophy for the third time in their history.

England haven’t won the silverware since 2014, when they beat Canada in the final. Since then they have made it to the final in the 2017 and 2022 events but lost on both occasions to New Zealand. The Rugby World Cup is the Black Ferns’ speciality. Of the nine editions of the women’s competition, New Zealand have won six of them.

Related: Rugby World Cup host stadiums

The Red Roses have been dominant, aside from the 2022 RWC final, in recent years. Between November 2019 and the 2022 RWC final England won 30 games on the bounce, setting a new world record. Since the final in 2022 they have not lost a game, including a match against New Zealand in WXV 1 in 2023. They will hope that form follows into the upcoming tournament.

But when is it being held and in which venues? You can find out all the information you need below:

Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025: Overview

Date 22 August 2025 – 27 September 2025

Teams England, New Zealand, Canada, France, Ireland, South Africa, USA, Fiji, Japan, Brazil (Six more teams will qualify for the tournament during the 2024 WXV competitions).

Defending champions New Zealand

Most titles New Zealand (6)

First season 1991

First title USA

TV coverage Most is still to be confirmed but in the UK the BBC will be airing the matches

Fixtures

The pool draw will take place in October 2024. Match schedules and tickets will also be announced in October.

The dates for the quarters, semis and final have been confirmed. The quarter-finals will take place on the weekend of 13/14 September 2025, two of which will be played at Ashton Gate and the other two at Sandy Park. Pool stage will be wrapped up before this and will start on 22 August.

The semi-finals will both be hosted at Ashton Gate on the weekend of 19/20 September. The final will be held at the Twickenham Allianz Stadium on 27 September.

Host venues

The tournament will be held in England. Multiple venues across the country will be used for the competition:

Stadium of Light, Sunderland

AMEX Stadium , Brighton and Hove Albion

Ashton Gate, Bristol

Sandy Park, Exeter

Franklins Gardens, Northampton

Salford Community Stadium, Manchester

York Community Stadium, York

Twickenham Allianz Stadium, London

Whoever England play first in the pool stage will compete at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light.

Results

This section will be updated during the tournament.

Squads

This section will be updated when the squads are announced.

Previous winners

2022 – New Zealand (moved due to COVID)

2017 – New Zealand

2014 – England

2010 – New Zealand

2006 – New Zealand

2002 – New Zealand

1998 – New Zealand

1994 – England

1991 – USA

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.