Rugby World Cup 2019 Wallchart

Want to keep track of all the 2019 Rugby World Cup fixtures and results? Well, to celebrate the tournament in Japan, Rugby World magazine has put together a wallchart that lists all the matches, including UK & Ireland kick-off times, and features space for you to fill in the results as they happen.

Simply click on the link below to download the Rugby World Cup 2019 wallchart…

Then you can print it out and pin it up at home, school or work – and fill in the results of all the matches over the coming weeks.

If you want to know more about the TV and radio coverage of the tournament, please click here.

Rugby World is in Japan covering the World Cup and will be publishing previews and reviews of all 48 matches at the tournament on rugbyworld.com, so you won’t miss a thing. We’ll also have plenty of content on our social media channels for you to enjoy.

Plus, there is a special issue of Rugby World magazine going on sale on Tuesday 1 October, which features exclusive interviews with big-name players at the World Cup, expert analysis and behind-the-scenes access. The issue also comes with a free World Cup mini mag, which features inspirational stories from Japan 2019. It’s the perfect accompaniment to all the action on the pitch, so look out for it in the shops at the start of October.

There are also team guides for all 20 countries involved at the World Cup online – follow the links on our World Cup home page – or if you want to know more about the referees for the tournament, follow this link.

There is a post on the different World Cup venues here and if you want to know how bonus points work at this tournament, as well as how final standings in the pool will be determined, click here.

All in all, Rugby World magazine has the World Cup covered!

