What you need to know about the 12 stadiums hosting matches at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan

The 2019 Rugby World Cup runs from Friday 20 September to Saturday 2 November, with games played across Japan. This page has all you need to know about the 12 venues for the tournament.

This will be the first Rugby World Cup played in Asia and there will be matches played at 12 stadiums across Japan. Here’s the lowdown on those Rugby World Cup venues…

FUKUOKA – Hakatanomori Stadium

Capacity 22,563

Finished 1995

Uses Football (Avispa Fukuoka) and rugby

Did you know? The ground hosted four games during the 2009 Junior World Championship

KOBE – Kobe City Misaki Park

Capacity 30,132

Finished 2001

Uses Football (Visel Kobe) and rugby (Kobe Steel Steelers)

Did you know? Renovated for the 2002 Football World Cup, the stadium has a retractable roof

KUMAGAYA – Kumagaya Rugby Ground

Capacity 24,000

Finished 1991

Uses Rugby

Did you know? This stadium is being rebuilt to meet World Rugby standards and will also host the sevens at the 2020 Olympics.

KAMAISHI – Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium

Capacity 16,187

Finished 2018

Did you know? Kamaishi was left devastated by the 2011 tsunami and this stadium is being built in memory of those who died

KUMAMOTO – Kumamoto Stadium

Capacity 32,000

Finished 1998

Uses Football (Roasso Kumamoto), rugby and athletics

Did you know? This ground was Belgium’s training base during the 2002 Football World Cup

OITA – Oita Stadium

Capacity 40,000

Finished 2001

Uses Football (Oita Trinita) and athletics

Did you know? The stadium was designed by leading Japanese architect Kisho Kurokawa

