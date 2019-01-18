Held in Japan for the first time, make sure you where all the games are being televised.
2019 Rugby World Cup TV Coverage
Fast becoming one of the most anticipated and watched sporting events in the world, the rights to televise the Rugby World Cup every four years have become sought after by most broadcasting companies.
Back in 2011, ITV secured the rights to televise the 2011 and 2015 tournaments by paying roughly £60 million. Considering the 2015 tournament was a huge success, the costs have soared.
But who has secured the 2019 tournament rights? We take a look below.
In 2017 it was announced that ITV have secured the broadcasting rights for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, as well as the 2023 tournament held in France.
Niall Sloane, ITV Director of Sport said: “The Rugby World Cup has become a fixture every four years on ITV, so, following such a successful tournament in 2015, we’re delighted to be able to announce we will continue to be the competition’s home until 2023.”
Bill Beaumont, World Rugby Chairman said back in 2017, “We are delighted to be partnering with ITV in an exciting long-term deal. Great events are built on great partnerships and we are excited to be working with ITV, a long-term supporter of Rugby World Cup, to further fan-experience and rugby growth within the UK over the next eight years.”
“As host broadcaster, ITV was at the heart of the success story (of the 2015 tournament), bringing fans closer to what was the best-attended, most-viewed, most-competitive and most socially-engaged Rugby World Cup ever and while this was a highly-competitive process for one of rugby’s most prized broadcast rights, we were impressed by ITV’s passion for the sport and continued broadcast innovation.”
We will update this page with kickoff times and where they are being televised in due course.
