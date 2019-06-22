What exactly does a TMO do? Read our basic guide about the match official you never see but who plays a vital part in ensuring the on-field referee makes good decisions



TMO – Television Match Official Explained

Like every other major tournament in the world of rugby, the TMO or television match official, will be present at the 2019 Rugby World Cup. But what exactly is it? How does it work? We answer all below.

What is a TMO in rugby?

The acronym stands for Television Match Official. The TMO is someone who watches the match action on TV screens, usually in a truck outside the ground. Using a system called Hawk-Eye, they can see multiple camera angles of an incident and pass on information to the match referee – via an earpiece – to help him make accurate decisions.

Can the TMO intervene on any matter they like?

No, the TMO in rugby is basically restricted to two crucial areas:

1. The scoring of a try, whether the grounding of the ball or the build-up to the try. Any infringement within the two phases prior to a try would render it illegal.

A referee can also use the TMO’s help to ascertain whether a kick went between the posts, but that’s quite a rare occurrence.

2. Possible foul play. The TMO is free to communicate with the referee at any time if he sees something he suspects is foul play. Equally, the referee can ask the TMO to look at an incident, either while the game continues or after stopping play.

Doesn’t it hold the game up?

Yes, that’s inevitable. But efficient use of the TMO system has improved over the years and referees have been encouraged to refer fewer decisions ‘upstairs’ in a bid to reduce the interruptions.

Usually the footage is shown on a big screen inside the ground and, if he likes, the referee can make a quick decision himself, without waiting to hear what the TMO has to say.

World Rugby spell out in their laws that “the referee should not be subservient to the system” and that he is “the decision-maker and must remain in charge of the game”.

Generally what happens is that the referee will relay “what I’m seeing” to the TMO, who will agree with him. The decision is made and the game resumes.

But there are instances of TMOs trying to persuade a referee to change his mind. If they say “Would you like to look at it again?”, it suggests they think the ref has made the wrong call!

Can they watch the video footage as many times as they like?

Strictly speaking yes, but this is entering murky waters. Some TMOs still seem unwilling to back their judgment until they’ve seen about ten replays! The key is that if a referee is seeking clarification that his initial decision can stand, the decision should only be reversed on TMO referral if the evidence is “clear and obvious”.

Thus, for example, a possible forward pass shouldn’t lead to a try being disallowed if the direction of the pass is too borderline to call one way or the other. Just award it and play on!