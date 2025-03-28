What is the Hong Kong Sevens? 10 things you need to know about the iconic rugby tournament

The Hong Kong Sevens is one of the most iconic rugby events in the world and has recently relocated to a new stadium

This weekend HSBC SVNS will roll into Asia for the Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens.

A centrepiece event in the rugby sevens calendar, 17 men’s and women’s teams will descend upon the South China Sea to become the latest champions of the much-heralded tournament.

If you are new to the competition or rugby sevens and want to learn more, Rugby World have put together everything you must know ahead of kick-off on Friday 28 March.

10 things to know about the Hong Kong Sevens

1. Fiji rule the roost

Since the very first sevens event in Hong Kong in 1976, no team has been as successful as Fiji’s men.

Over the years the Pacific Islanders have been champions on 19 occasions. It is a successful run that has seen the nation secure two World Cup titles in Asia and establish Waisale Serevi as one of the biggest names in sevens.

Coming into this year’s tournament Osea Kolinisau’s team have not been victorious since 2019.

Fiji are currently third in the men’s series after winning Dubai and finishing third in Cape Town, while their women’s team arrive fresh from a third-place finish in Vancouver.

2. Introducing Kai Tak Stadium

For the first time the Series will take place at Kai Tak Sports Park.

A HK$30b development in Kowloon, the 50,000 stadium takes over from the Hong Kong Stadium, which had hosted sevens since 1976, for the three-day festival.

The 28 hectare site also hosts a 10,000 capacity arena and 5,000-seat sports ground, has taken 18 years to come to fruition and was officially opened on 1 March 2025.

With record numbers of people set to be in attendance, the opening of Kai Stadium could change the game.

3. Legends are made

Over the years countless players have turned out at the Hong Kong Sevens before going on to take the rugby world by storm.

Jonah Lomu, Zinzan Brooke, Joe Rokocoko, George Gregan, Jamie Roberts, Jean de Cilliers and Bryan Habana have all taken part in the competition prior to achieving top-class honours in the 15-a-side format of the game.

Since 1980 the player who “most exemplifies the spirit and skills needed in rugby sevens” has received The Leslie Williams Award for Best and Fairest Player. No player has won the award more than Waisale Serevi.

4. It’s not all about the rugby

On top of world class rugby sevens the event also puts on a host of entertainment over the weekend.

In 2025 this begins with an opening ceremony, before DJ Pete Tong, GALA and the Kaiser Chiefs entertain the thousands flocking to the venue.

5. Bill McLaren loved it

In his 1991 autobiography, Talking of Rugby, legendary commentator Bill McLaren had nothing but praise for the event.

Citing that the tournament encapsulated “all the really good things that the game has to offer”, the Scotsman enjoyed seeing developing rugby nations take on the sport’s more traditional opponents.

6. The iconic South Stand

The South Stand at Hong Kong Stadium achieved legendary status.

It was the only stand in which alcohol could be bought and you combine that with thousands of people clad in fancy dress, it certainly lends itself well to a lively atmosphere.

Moving to Kai Tak Stadium means that there is some reservation as to whether the event will retain the aspect that made it a bucket list event, although organisers have promised that not much will change.

7. One of Asia’s biggest annual sporting events

It cannot be ignored that the Hong Kong Sevens is one of the biggest annual international sporting events held in Asia.

Whether it is Formula 1, Moto GP, the Asian Games, the AFC Asian Cup or Hong Kong Marathon, rugby sevens is rightly highlighted in the calendar as a must-go event.

8. Look out for famous faces

Such is the notoriety of the tournament, it also attracts recognisable faces from across the globe.

From Sebastian Chabal serenading the South Stand dressed as a caveman or Fred and George Weasley (James and Oliver Phelps) having a look around, you never know who you may see.

Australia legends Matt Giteau, Adam Ashley-Cooper and Drew Mitchell are regulars at the tournament too, as are Rugby Pod duo Andy Goode and Jim Hamilton.

9. Expect record crowds

Along with a new venue comes new records to be broken.

Two days ahead of the event it is reported that a staggering 130,000 tickets have already been sold for the three-day event.

It means that 2025 will be the biggest edition of the tournament ever and sets the tone for the future.

10. Don’t just focus on the weekend

Ahead of the Hong Kong Sevens there is plenty of other rugby being played in the city.

Alongside a smattering of sponsor events, the Tradition HKFC 10s takes place through the week and culminates the day before the rugby sevens gets underway.

Invitational teams from across the world sign up to play in the tournament that takes place at Hong Kong Football Club.

