Who is favourite to be named British & Irish Lions captain?

Rugby World looks at the bookmaker's favourites to lead Andy Farrell's British & Irish Lions in Australia this summer.

With the Guinness Men’s Six Nations having come to a close all eyes are now on the British & Irish Lions’ tour of Australia this summer.

After his successes with Ireland, Andy Farrell has been named head coach for the Lions Men’s Series and has also named his coaching staff.

The tourists will host Argentina in Dublin on Friday 20 June before embarking on their journey to Australia and play the Western Force on Saturday 28 June, kick-starting a nine-match run of games.

Farrell’s Lions squad will be announced by Ieuan Evans MBE, Lions Chair, at a first-of-its kind event on Thursday 8 May in front of more than 2,000 supporters at indigo at The O2.

On what is set to be a memorable day for Lions fans, the world will also get to see who is named to skipper the side Down Under.

With six weeks until that showpiece event Rugby World have taken a look at who is the bookies’ favourite to be the next Lions captain this summer.

Maro Itoje (England) – 10/11

At the end of his debut Six Nations campaign as England captain, Maro Itoje’s odds to lead the Lions have dropped dramatically.

Following his team’s 68-14 win over Wales in Cardiff, England head coach Steve Borthwick said, “I’d be fully confident in Maro to lead the Lions should Andy ask him”.

That vote of confidence has done Itoje’s chances the world of good after a Six Nations campaign that saw the lock forward’s leadership grow with every outing.

Already a two-time Lion, having toured New Zealand and South Africa, Itoje has excelled in Test rugby this season and is well known to Farrell from his time with Saracens, England and the Lions.

Throughout the entirety of his playing career the 30-year-old has been touted as a potential international captain and is finally living up to that billing.

Caelan Doris (Ireland) – 6/5

It was last February that Caelan Doris was named Ireland captain by Andy Farrell.

A near-constant in the Ireland setup since the Englishman’s instalment at the Aviva Stadium, Doris has developed into a complete back-row forward. Also captaining his province, Leinster Rugby, along with his well-rounded game Doris has developed a knack for leadership that could be the difference Down Under.

Unlike Maro Itoje and others on this list, Doris has never toured with the Lions before.

Overlooked for selection in 2021, that lack of experience could be held against Doris when Farrell does finally select his squad.

That said, one of the nuances to Lions selections is creating a balance between all the different nations converging to take on the Wallabies and Doris’ pre-existing relationship with Andy Farrell could put the 26-year-old to be handed the responsibility of leading the tourists.

Finn Russell (Scotland) – 12/1

Following Sione Tuipulotu’s Six Nations-ending injury Finn Russell was named co-captain of Scotland alongside Rory Darge.

While Darge has slightly longer odds of 66/1, the Bath Rugby playmaker is the favourite to wear the fly-half jersey in the Test series against Australia despite kicking at 38 per cent during the Championship.

In 2017 Russell was called into the Lions squad as a replacement and appeared in a 31-31 draw with the Hurricanes and four years later went to South Africa, appearing in the decisive third Test, scoring 11 points against the Springboks.

No doubt a capable leader Russell is unlikely to be burdened with the rigours of leadership as the coaching staff hope to implement their plan of attack in a short space of time.

Dan Sheehan (Ireland) – 14/1

Dan Sheehan’s chances of even making the British & Irish Lions squad were being downplayed ahead of this year’s Six Nations. Only returning from a six-month layoff from an ACL injury in January, the hooker is now being spoken about as having an outside chance of leading the team after taking on captaincy duties.

Playing in all five matches for Ireland as they finished third in the tournament, Sheehan was joint-second try scorer with England’s Tommy Freeman after he crossed the whitewash on five occasions.

This included an impressive hat-trick against Italy in the final round and has the 26-year-old pegged as a Test match starter in Australia.

It is Sheehan’s try scoring exploits and pre-existing relationship with Farrell that have made the hooker’s odds more favourable, but having only ever captained both Leinster and Ireland once does make his chances less likely.

Jac Morgan (Wales) – 20/1

At only 25 Jac Morgan is the youngest player on this list. While Wales have endured a torrid time in the Test match arena, Morgan has impressed with his comprehensive performances at flanker.

Given a rest by Ospreys to recover from the “mental strain” of a campaign that saw Warren Gatland depart as head coach mid-way, Morgan will surely be on Farrell’s radar and could be one of Wales’ only representatives on the tour.

Already he has captained Wales U20, Ospreys and Wales in his career so far and certainly has his admirers. Former Wales captain Sam Warburton and ex-England head coach Eddie Jones have both given the Ospreys man their endorsement after recent performances.

No doubt a suitable candidate to take on the task, it would perhaps be best to unshackle Morgan from the job and just let Morgan focus on playing rugby.

