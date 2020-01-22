When does the pinnacle of northern hemisphere Test rugby begin? We take a look here.

Six Nations Dates

With the Six Nations taking place early in 2020, we have put together a small guide on all the most important dates that you need to know about. Check them out below.

Both the men’s and women’s tournaments take place over five weeks in February and March 2020. The first round in both is on the 1st and 2nd of February, round two is one week later before a two week break. Round three takes place on the 22nd and 23 of February, another two week break occurs and then finally round 5 is one week after that in the middle of March.

2020 Mens Six Nations

Round 1

Sat 1 February, Wales v Italy, Principality Stadium, BBC, 2.15pm

Sat 1 February, Ireland v Scotland, Aviva Stadium, ITV, 4.45pm

Sun 2 February, France v England, BBC, 3pm

Round 2

Sat 8 February, Ireland v Wales, Aviva Stadium, ITV, 2.15pm

Sat 8 February, Scotland v England, BT Murrayfield, BBC, 4.45pm

Sun 9 February, France v Italy, BBC, 3pm

Round 3

Sat 22 February, Italy v Scotland, ITV, 2.15pm

Sat 22 February, Wales v France, Principality Stadium, BBC, 4.45pm

Sun 23 February, England v Ireland, Twickenham, ITV, 3pm

Round 4

Sat 7 March, Ireland v Italy, Aviva Stadium, ITV, 2.15pm

Sat 7 March, England v Wales, Twickenham, ITV, 4.45pm

Sun 8 March, Scotland v France, BT Murrayfield, BBC, 3pm

Round 5

Sat 14 March, Wales v Scotland, Principality Stadium, BBC, 2.15pm

Sat 14 March, Italy v England, ITV, 4.45pm

Sat 14 March, France v Ireland, BBC, 8pm

Women’s 2020 Six Nations

Round 1

Sun 2 February, Ireland v Scotland

Sun 2 February, Wales v Italy

Sun 2 February, France v England

Round 2

Sat 8 February, France v Italy

Sun 9 February, Scotland v England

Sun 9 February, Ireland v Wales

Round 3

Sun 23 February,Wales v France

Sun 23 February, England v Ireland

Sun 23 February, Italy v Scotland

Round 4

Sat 7 March, England v Wales

Sat 7 March, Scotland v France

Sun 8 March, Ireland v Italy

Round 5

Sun 15 March, Wales v Scotland

Sun 15 March, Italy v England

Sun 15 March, France v Ireland