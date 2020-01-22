The Six Nations is underway, so take a look at what games are being televised where to make sure you don't miss any of the action
Six Nations TV Coverage 2020: BBC and ITV Matches
The pinnacle of Test rugby, the Six Nations, in the northern hemisphere has rolled around again so to make sure you miss none of the action, Rugby World has compiled an information page with the games and where they will be televised.
Men’s Six Nations
In the Men’s Six Nations Championship the games are shared between BBC and ITV this year. But importantly, it all revolves around who is playing at home.
So, if England, Italy, and Ireland are playing at home, then the game will be televised on ITV.
However, if France, Scotland, and Wales are, then the BBC is televising the match.
In addition, S4C are also showing a number of matches across the senior men’s, women’s and U20 tournaments. All their matches are broadcast in Welsh but some, as stated below, also offer English commentary.
Round 1
Sat 1 February, Wales v Italy, Principality Stadium, BBC, 2.15pm
Sat 1 February, Ireland v Scotland, Aviva Stadium, ITV, 4.45pm
Sun 2 February, France v England, BBC, 3pm
Round 2
Sat 8 February, Ireland v Wales, Aviva Stadium, ITV, 2.15pm
Sat 8 February, Scotland v England, BT Murrayfield, BBC, 4.45pm
Sun 9 February, France v Italy, BBC, 3pm
Round 3
Sat 22 February, Italy v Scotland, ITV, 2.15pm
Sat 22 February, Wales v France, Principality Stadium, BBC, 4.45pm
Sun 23 February, England v Ireland, Twickenham, ITV, 3pm
Round 4
Sat 7 March, Ireland v Italy, Aviva Stadium, ITV, 2.15pm
Sat 7 March, England v Wales, Twickenham, ITV, 4.45pm
Sun 8 March, Scotland v France, BT Murrayfield, BBC, 3pm
Round 5
Sat 14 March, Wales v Scotland, Principality Stadium, BBC, 2.15pm
Sat 14 March, Italy v England, ITV, 4.45pm
Sat 14 March, France v Ireland, BBC, 8pm
Women’s Six Nations
Round 1
Sun 2 February, Ireland v Scotland
Sun 2 February, Wales v Italy
Sun 2 February, France v England
Round 2
Sat 8 February, France v Italy
Sun 9 February, Scotland v England
Sun 9 February, Ireland v Wales
Round 3
Sun 23 February, Wales v France
Sun 23 February, England v Ireland
Sun 23 February, Italy v Scotland
Round 4
Sat 7 March, England v Wales
Sat 7 March, Scotland v France
Sun 8 March, Ireland v Italy
Round 5
Sun 15 March, Wales v Scotland
Sun 15 March, Italy v England
Sun 15 March, France v Ireland
