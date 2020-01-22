The Six Nations is underway, so take a look at what games are being televised where to make sure you don't miss any of the action

Six Nations TV Coverage 2020: BBC and ITV Matches

The pinnacle of Test rugby, the Six Nations, in the northern hemisphere has rolled around again so to make sure you miss none of the action, Rugby World has compiled an information page with the games and where they will be televised.

Men’s Six Nations

In the Men’s Six Nations Championship the games are shared between BBC and ITV this year. But importantly, it all revolves around who is playing at home.

So, if England, Italy, and Ireland are playing at home, then the game will be televised on ITV.

However, if France, Scotland, and Wales are, then the BBC is televising the match.

In addition, S4C are also showing a number of matches across the senior men’s, women’s and U20 tournaments. All their matches are broadcast in Welsh but some, as stated below, also offer English commentary.

Round 1 Sat 1 February, Wales v Italy, Principality Stadium, BBC, 2.15pm

Sat 1 February, Ireland v Scotland, Aviva Stadium, ITV, 4.45pm

Sun 2 February, France v England, BBC, 3pm Round 2 Sat 8 February, Ireland v Wales, Aviva Stadium, ITV, 2.15pm

Sat 8 February, Scotland v England, BT Murrayfield, BBC, 4.45pm

Sun 9 February, France v Italy, BBC, 3pm Round 3 Sat 22 February, Italy v Scotland, ITV, 2.15pm

Sat 22 February, Wales v France, Principality Stadium, BBC, 4.45pm

Sun 23 February, England v Ireland, Twickenham, ITV, 3pm Round 4 Sat 7 March, Ireland v Italy, Aviva Stadium, ITV, 2.15pm

Sat 7 March, England v Wales, Twickenham, ITV, 4.45pm

Sun 8 March, Scotland v France, BT Murrayfield, BBC, 3pm Round 5 Sat 14 March, Wales v Scotland, Principality Stadium, BBC, 2.15pm

Sat 14 March, Italy v England, ITV, 4.45pm

Sat 14 March, France v Ireland, BBC, 8pm

Women’s Six Nations

Round 1

Sun 2 February, Ireland v Scotland

Sun 2 February, Wales v Italy

Sun 2 February, France v England

Round 2

Sat 8 February, France v Italy

Sun 9 February, Scotland v England

Sun 9 February, Ireland v Wales

Round 3

Sun 23 February, Wales v France

Sun 23 February, England v Ireland

Sun 23 February, Italy v Scotland

Round 4

Sat 7 March, England v Wales

Sat 7 March, Scotland v France

Sun 8 March, Ireland v Italy

Round 5

Sun 15 March, Wales v Scotland

Sun 15 March, Italy v England

Sun 15 March, France v Ireland

