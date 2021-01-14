Here are all the championship fixtures for Gregor Townsend's Scotland

Scotland Six Nations Fixtures 2021

The 2021 Six Nations fixtures have been unveiled giving rugby supporters the chance to analyse and predict the match results ahead of time.

Scotland will be looking to build upon a promising 2020, as they managed to finish above Wales and narrowly miss out on third place in the Six Nations Championship to Ireland.

Scotland face England away and then Wales at Murrayfield in the opening two weeks. France follows before hosting Ireland and Italy for the final two matches.

(All kick-off times are GMT)

Round 1

Sat 6 February, England v Scotland, Twickenham, 4:45pm

Round 2

Sat 13 February, Scotland v Wales, BT Murrayfield, 4:45pm

Round 3

Sun 28 February, France v Scotland, Stade de France, 3pm

Round 4

Sun 14 March, Scotland v Ireland, BT Murrayfield, 3pm

Round 5

Sat 20th March, Scotland v Italy, BT Murrayfield, 2:15pm

2020 Six Nations Results

Round 1

Wales 42-0 Italy Reaction: Josh Adams scores a hat-trick

Ireland 19-12 Scotland Reaction: Stuart Hogg drops ball over the line

France 24-17 England Reaction: France’s fire-up youngsters overcome England

Round 2

Ireland 24-14 Wales Reaction: Jordan Larmour’s brilliant footwork

Scotland 6-13 England Reaction: England hold nerve in sodden Calcutta Cup bout

France 35-22 Italy Reaction: France go top after blowing hot and cold

Round 3

Italy 0-17 Scotland Reaction: Stuart Hogg scores scorching try in Rome

Wales 23-27 France Reaction: France keep Grand Slam bid on track

England 24-12 Ireland Reaction: Sexton fumble leads to George Ford try

Round 4

Ireland 50-17 Italy Reaction: Hugo Keenan scores double on Ireland debut

England 33-30 Wales, Reaction: Wales score stunner to bring clash to life

Scotland 28-17 France, Reaction: Mohamed Haouas sent off against Scotland

Round 5

Wales 10-14 Scotland Reaction: Scotland win in Wales for the first time since 2002

Italy 5-34 England Reaction: Ben Youngs marks 100th England cap with two tries against Italy

France 35-27 Ireland Reaction: Cian Healy scores try on 100th Test appearance

Six Nation Squad and Team News

England Six Nations Squad

Wales Six Nations Squad

Scotland Six Nations Squad

Ireland Six Nations Squad

France Six Nations Squad

Italy Six Nations Squad

2019 Six Nations Results Round 1

France 19-24 Wales Reaction: Yoann Huget howler gifts George North try in Wales’ comeback win

Scotland 33-20 Italy Reaction: Blair Kinghorn scores hat-trick in Six Nations try-fest

Ireland 20-32 England Reaction: Henry Slade scores braces as England beat Ireland

Round 2

Scotland 13-22 Ireland Reaction: Jacob Stockdale scores a try, makes a try and stops a try

Italy 15-26 Wales Reaction: Wales equal record winning run

England 44-8 France Reaction: Jonny May scores 30-minute hat-trick

Round 3

France 27-10 Scotland Reaction: Watch incredible Romain Ntamack try

Wales 21-13 England Reaction: Wales stay on track for Grand Slam

Italy 16-26 Ireland Reaction: Ireland struggle to see off Italy

Round 4

Scotland 11-18 Wales Reaction: Watch the tries as Wales beat Scotland

England 57-14 Italy Reaction: Joe Cokanasiga entertains as England crush Italy

Ireland 26-14 France Reaction: Johnny Sexton scores classic loop try

Round 5

Italy 14-25 France Reaction: Marco Zanon error costs Italy victory

Wales 25-7 Ireland Reaction: How Wales won the Grand Slam

England 38-38 Scotland Reaction: England and Scotland draw in closer