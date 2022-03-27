Find out who makes our composite team from the first three matches

2022 Women’s Six Nations Team of Round One

There were bonus-point wins for England, Wales and France on the opening weekend of the Women’s Six Nations, but who were the standout performers?

Despite the convincing nature of the scorelines for the Red Roses (57-5 against Scotland) and les Bleues (39-6 against Italy), they will both have been left frustrated by their performances, just as Scotland and Italy will have been disappointed not to convert the pressure they exerted on their opponents into points.

Wales, meanwhile, produced a fantastic comeback in Dublin to beat Ireland 27-19 – their first win in the championship since 2019.

We take a look at the key players in those matches when picking our composite team below and you can also catch up on the best of Women’s Six Nations round one.

15. Chloe Jacquet (France)

On a day when things didn’t quite click for France’s back-line, she provided solidity at the back, popped up regularly as a carrier and helped to put Emilie Boulard away for the bonus-point try. Plus, she provided the final flourish when crossing for France’s fifth try.

An honourable mention for Eimear Considine, who kicked well and reacted brilliantly to a loose lineout throw from Wales to set up Stacey Flood’s try, only to be sent to the bin late on following a number of Irish offences.

14. Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Ireland)

Showed the pace and evasion skills that have made her a star on the sevens circuit to score the first try and was equally impressive without the ball, winning an important turnover five metres from her own line.

13. Eve Higgins (Ireland)

As well as Emily Scarratt played on her Test return post-broken leg, Higgins had more of an influence on Ireland’s performance, in both attack and defence.

Solid without the ball and effective with it, making important yards and creating opportunities.

12. Alyssa D’Inca (Italy)

Giada Franco told Rugby World pre-tournament that she expected D’Inca to “surprise” a few people in the championship and so it proved in Grenoble.

She was Italy’s top metre maker as France’s defenders struggled to stop her. A real threat ball in hand – just a shame those breaks didn’t lead to tries.

11. Abby Dow (England)

Not at her devastating best in Edinburgh, mainly because she didn’t get much ball, but she made the most of any chances that came her way.

Not only did she show great awareness to avoid the touchline on the way to scoring England’s bonus-point try, but she also maintained her top speed while changing direction to evade defenders.

10. Beatrice Rigoni (Italy)

The standout ten in round one is more accustomed to playing centre!

Rigoni certainly made her mark in her 50th Test. Her distribution, whether deft offloads out of the tackle or longer passes wide, was en pointe, as were the majority of her restarts, with her team-mates able to regather the shorter kicks.

Plus, there was a well-read intercept. Italy deserved to look more competitive on the scoreboard given her efforts.

9. Laure Sansus (France)

Tipped by many to be one of the stars of this championship, she started the Italy match on the bench. When she did arrive in the 52nd minute, she made up for lost time, immediately adding more tempo to the French game with her sniping breaks.

Plus, she set up two tries in the final quarter – her quick tap led to Lea Murie scoring around the hour mark and her offload put Chloe Jacquet away in the closing minutes.

1. Maud Muir (England)

Was tested at scrum time by Christine Belisle but demonstrated why she is so highly rated in the loose. One particular carry attracted three defenders and created the space for Helena Rowland to send Heather Cowell over in the corner.

2. Carys Phillips (Wales)

This spot can be shared with replacement Kelsey Jones as across the 80 minutes the two Wales hookers delivered quality lineout ball that allowed the visitors to put their driving maul into motion – Phillips scored the first try from this very facet – and the scrum was solid as well.

A word, too, for Ireland’s Neve Jones, who made an outstanding 23 tackles against Wales.

3. Donna Rose (Wales)

Another super-sub makes this XV, pipping England’s tighthead-cum-centre Sarah Bern to the No 3 spot.

Rose arrived from the bench for the final quarter and scored two tries in ten minutes from close range to swing momentum in Wales’ favour. Epitomised the visitors’ power up front in their maul and scrum.

4. Rosie Galligan (England)

Second-row was the most competitive position on the opening weekend, with France’s Madoussou Fall Player of the Match in Grenoble and Emma Wassell – incredibly playing her 53rd consecutive Test – at her workhorse best in Edinburgh.

Yet England’s Galligan(and Ireland’s Sam Monaghan) get the nod. Winning her second cap three years after her first – injury and illness disrupting her progress – she looked like she’d never been away as she impressed in both the tight and loose.

5. Sam Monaghan (Ireland)

This lock makes the cut for doing very un-lock things. Her offloading game earned comparisons with Sonny Bill Williams, with one pass setting up Linda Djougang’s try.

While doing the flash stuff, she didn’t neglect the nuts and bolts of her role – she was amongst the game’s top tacklers and won more lineout ball than anyone else.

6. Alisha Butchers (Wales)

At the heart of all that was good about Wales’ comeback win in Dublin.

A regular go-to in the lineout, where the visitors gained such an advantage, she was also Wales’ top carrier (17) and tackler (13).

7. Marlie Packer (England)

Like Butchers in Dublin, Packer was Player of the Match in Edinburgh.

Yes, she scored a hat-trick but it was her work in defence that was most impressive. As well as making 24 tackles, she won turnovers at crucial times to halt Scottish attacks. A physical presence throughout.

8. Jade Konkel (Scotland)

Has an extraordinary ability to make yards when on the back foot.

We’ve seen her have greater impacts on matches but she was still Scotland’s top carrier and second highest metre-maker in a performance from the hosts that was better than the result suggests.

