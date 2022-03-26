Catch up on the highlights from the championship’s opening fixture

The best of Women’s Six Nations round one

The 2022 Women’s Six Nations is underway and the benefits of it being in a standalone window are clear to see in terms of exposure and visibility.

The other bonus of the championship kicking off a few weeks later than the men’s tournament is the weather – and the sun was shining in Edinburgh for the first match.

Defending champions England, the world’s No 1 side, started their campaign with a comfortable 57-5 victory over Scotland at the DAM Health stadium, running in nine tries.

They have now won 19 straight Tests – a better run than England’s men have ever achieved – but they will need to win all their remaining championship matches to equal the feat of the women’s team from 1992-97.

The pick of the first-half scores came from Abby Dow in the 25th minute. She earned the moniker ‘Abby Wow’ in the autumn for her try-scoring feats and she showed similar skills here.

A soft pop pass from Emily Scarratt gave Dow possession close to the touchline on the 10m and the winger cut inside brilliantly to get away from Scotland’s defence, then faded back out to escape the home side’s covering defenders and touch down.

The other highlight of the opening 40 was tighthead prop Sarah Bern showing the skills of a centre as she broke into space, dummied, drew defenders and then offloaded to Leanne Infante for a simple run-in just before the break.

Marlie Packer was Player of the Match. She scored a hat-trick on the occasion of her 80th cap but just as impressive were her defensive feats. She was at her physical best in defence and also snaffled a few important turnovers.

We’ll update this post with the best of the Women’s Six Nations round one matches between Ireland and Wales and France and Italy as they take place.

