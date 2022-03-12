Italy are hunting for their first Six Nations win since 2015

Italy v Scotland live stream: How to watch the Six Nations from anywhere

Italy host Scotland this afternoon in the Six Nations where they will hope to write their name in the history books with a first win in the tournament since 2015.

Kieran Crowley’s team looked impressive before Epalahame Faiva was sent off against Ireland. Scotland will be tricky opponents. Although they have lost two games this championship, they are still an improved side as to what they were when Italy beat them in 2015. But how do the team’s line up?

Italy: Edoardo Padovani; Pierre Bruno, Juan Ignacio Brex, Leonardo Marin, Montanna Ioane; Paolo Garbisi, Callum Braley; Danilo Fischetti, Giacomo Nicotera, Pietro Ceccarelli, Niccolò Cannone, Federico Ruzza, Giovanni Pettinelli, Michele Lamaro (captain), Toa Halafihi.

Replacements: Luca Bigi, Ivan Nemer, Giosuè Zilocchi, David Sisi, Manuel Zuliani, Alessandro Fusco, Marco Zanon, Ange Capuozzo.

Scotland: Stuart Hogg (captain); Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Sam Johnson, Kyle Steyn; Finn Russell, Ali Price; Pierre Schoeman, George Turner, Zander Fagerson, Sam Skinner, Grant Gilchrist, Rory Darge, Hamish Watson, Matt Fagerson.

Replacements: Stuart McInally, Allan Dell, WP Nel, Jamie Hodgson, Magnus Bradbury, Ben Vellacott, Adam Hastings, Sione Tuipulotu.

Check out our full Italy v Scotland preview and below we explain how to find a reliable live stream wherever you are.

How to watch Italy v Scotland from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Six Nations coverage, like Italy v Scotland, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Italy v Scotland live stream: How to watch from the UK

The good news is that all Six Nations matches are available on free-to-air TV in the UK.

Italy v Scotland, which kicks off at 2.15pm, will be shown live on ITV in the UK.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Italy v Scotland takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Italy v Scotland live stream: How to watch from Ireland

In Ireland, the game is also on free-to-air TV, with Virgin Media One broadcasting live coverage.

Italy v Scotland live stream: How to watch from Europe

France 2, another free-to-air channel, has the rights to broadcast the game, which has a 3.15pm kick-off in France.

In Italy, Sky Italia has the rights to show the Six Nations this year while TV8 will also show the match on free-to-air TV. Kick-off is 3.15pm Italy time.

Italy v Scotland live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, the game will kick off at 1.15am and can be streamed live on Stan Sports.

It costs $10 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan – and there is also a seven-day free trial available so you could test it out first.

Italy v Scotland live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to the match from the Land of the Long White Cloud, the match kicks off at 3.15am on Sky Sport NZ 1.

Italy v Scotland live stream: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to watch the Six Nations from South Africa, SuperSport is the place to go.

The game kicks off at 4.15pm on SuperSport Grandstand.

Italy v Scotland live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Six Nations matches is NBC, with matches streamed on Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 a month.

The game will kick off at 9.15am and 6.15am on the West Coast.

The match will also be repeated later on CNBC and if you want to watch cable channels on your TV, laptop or tablet without having to subscribe to an annual cable TV package check out Sling.

CNBC is available on Sling with the Sling Blue package with the News Extra add-on. It’s $41 per month but the first seven days are free and you can cancel at any time.

Italy v Scotland live stream: How to watch from the Canada

Six Nations matches are shown on streaming platform DAZN in Canada.

Italy v Scotland will kick off at 9.15am EST and 6.15am on the West Coast.

Italy v Scotland live stream: How to watch from Asia

Premier Sports has the rights to broadcast Six Nations matches, like Italy v Scotland, in Asia and will show matches in 22 territories – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

A weekly pass to Premier Sports Asia is $25.99 or you can take out a rolling six-month contract for $89.99 or a year’s deal is $129.99.

