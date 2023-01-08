Six Nations Tickets 2023

How can you get tickets for the northern hemisphere's tournament? We tell all here.

Six Nations Tickets

The 2023 Six Nations is rapidly approaching and each union has their own distinct process for how they handle tickets for the tournament. Below we have included some information on each to make sure you do not miss out on getting a ticket and watching the action unfold – LIVE!

Six Nations Tickets

England

England are offering a variety of packages for their games at the moment. You can see what is available via the RFU’s official ticketing site.

At the moment, there are “single seats only left available” for the matches against Scotland and France.

See England hospitality details below.

Wales

Wales play two home games in the 2023 tournament, facing Ireland and England. You can see available tickets from the WRU’s official online ticket office.

You will also be able to find official hospitality packages through their portal.

Ireland

According to the Ireland Rugby website: “Tickets for the Six Nations are distributed through the four provincial branches to rugby clubs and schools. Thereafter, any remaining tickets are sold through the Irish Rugby Supporters Club on ticketmaster.ie

“The IRFU advises customers not to purchase from any unofficial vendors or other third parties. Tickets purchased from unofficial sellers may not be valid, could be refused entry to the ground, and if lost will not be re-issued by the IRFU under any circumstances.”

You will also be able to find hospitality packages through the same site.

Scotland

You can find tickets for all Scotland team matches through the Scottish Rugby online ticketing centre.

You can also find hospitality deals through their official channels.

France

France have two home games during the tournament and there are still tickets available for their match with Scotland. However the clash with Wales is sold out. See details via the FFR official ticketing site.

Italy

Learn more about tickets for Italy’s games by visiting the Italian rugby ticketing site.

Six Nations hospitality packages

For England matches, you can also find Twickenham hospitality packages remaining for purchase, too, if you fancy a big day out.

Recommended videos for you

Follow our Six Nations homepage which we update regularly with news and features.

Finally, don’t forget to follow Rugby World on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram